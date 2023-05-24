AirFuel Alliance Announces Certified Engineer Training for RF Wireless Charging Standard

News provided by

AirFuel Alliance

24 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

AirFuel Certified Engineer (ACE) training and an RF Workshop kick-off industry education for the recently released AirFuel RF wireless power standard

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance, a global standards organization, working to advance next-generation wireless power technology and standards, announces upcoming learning opportunities for engineering professionals interested in deploying AirFuel RF, the new global interoperable standard for RF wireless power transfer, in products.

AirFuel™ RF uses Radio Frequency waves to transfer energy wirelessly from a few centimeters up to a few meters, enabling charging and powering of multiple devices simultaneously within a three dimensional range. RF wireless power technology eliminates the need for wires and the hassle and e-waste associated with batteries. It is ideal for integration into small devices, such as electronic shelf labels, wearables and IoT sensors.

The first training workshop for AirFuel RF will be hosted at IEEE's Wireless Power Technology Conference & Expo (WPTCE), the largest event in the world for wireless power research and industry engagement. WPTCE 2023 will be held in San Diego, California from June 4th-8th.

For engineers and product designers, there will be a half day training program on AirFuel™ RF technology to learn how to integrate AirFuel RF wireless power technology in their products.

Date: Thursday, June 8th
Time: 1-5 pm
Location: Westin Bayview in Downtown San Diego, CA
Register for RF Workshop at WPTCE 

Closely following the Sensors Converge conference in Santa Clara, California from June 20-22, AirFuel will host a second educational opportunity for AirFuel RF - a full day AirFuel Certified Engineer (ACE) course. This training is designed for product managers and engineers looking to build with RF wireless power and fast-track product development. 

Date: Friday, June 23rd
Time: 9-5 pm
Location: Hosted onsite at Energous headquarters in Silicon Valley
Register for ACE RF Course on June 23rd 

To learn more about joining AirFuel Alliance and accessing the AirFuel™ RF standard, please visit airfuel.org/membership.

About AirFuel™ Alliance
AirFuel Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading-edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel Resonant and AirFuel RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org.

Media Contact:
Trish Thomas
Global Head of Marketing, AirFuel Alliance
+1 720-224-4923
[email protected]

SOURCE AirFuel Alliance

Also from this source

AirFuel Alliance Announces Release of Global At-A-Distance RF Wireless Charging Standard

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.