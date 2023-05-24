AirFuel Alliance Announces Certified Engineer Training for RF Wireless Charging Standard

AirFuel Certified Engineer (ACE) training and an RF Workshop kick-off industry education for the recently released AirFuel RF wireless power standard

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance , a global standards organization, working to advance next-generation wireless power technology and standards, announces upcoming learning opportunities for engineering professionals interested in deploying AirFuel RF, the new global interoperable standard for RF wireless power transfer, in products.

AirFuel™ RF uses Radio Frequency waves to transfer energy wirelessly from a few centimeters up to a few meters, enabling charging and powering of multiple devices simultaneously within a three dimensional range. RF wireless power technology eliminates the need for wires and the hassle and e-waste associated with batteries. It is ideal for integration into small devices, such as electronic shelf labels, wearables and IoT sensors.

The first training workshop for AirFuel RF will be hosted at IEEE's Wireless Power Technology Conference & Expo (WPTCE) , the largest event in the world for wireless power research and industry engagement. WPTCE 2023 will be held in San Diego, California from June 4th-8th.

For engineers and product designers, there will be a half day training program on AirFuel™ RF technology to learn how to integrate AirFuel RF wireless power technology in their products.

Date: Thursday, June 8th

Time: 1-5 pm

Location: Westin Bayview in Downtown San Diego, CA

Register for RF Workshop at WPTCE

Closely following the Sensors Converge conference in Santa Clara, California from June 20-22, AirFuel will host a second educational opportunity for AirFuel RF - a full day AirFuel Certified Engineer (ACE) course. This training is designed for product managers and engineers looking to build with RF wireless power and fast-track product development.

Date: Friday, June 23rd

Time: 9-5 pm

Location: Hosted onsite at Energous headquarters in Silicon Valley

Register for ACE RF Course on June 23rd

To learn more about joining AirFuel Alliance and accessing the AirFuel™ RF standard, please visit airfuel.org/membership .

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading-edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel Resonant and AirFuel RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org .

Media Contact:

Trish Thomas

Global Head of Marketing, AirFuel Alliance

+1 720-224-4923

[email protected]

SOURCE AirFuel Alliance