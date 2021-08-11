AirFuel Alliance Announces No-Cost Source Code License for AirFuel Resonant BLE Communications Protocol

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance , the leading authority on next-generation wireless power technology and standards, announces that member company, GPHY , has released a no-cost source code license for AirFuel™ Resonant Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) firmware that facilitates seamless communication across the wireless power ecosystem.

Objectives are to reduce product development hurdles and shorten time to market.

AirFuel Resonant wireless charging can deliver power to multiple receivers from a single transmitter – even when devices have different power requirements. This functionality is accomplished utilizing Bluetooth Low Energy firmware.

Anthony Blais, Co-Founder and CEO of GPHY, shared, "The challenge of integrating AirFuel Resonant technology into products is real, and that includes the addition of a Bluetooth chip into devices to facilitate wireless power transfer. BLE firmware is an easy add-on that makes it possible to go to market quickly. We initially developed this firmware to enable a communications protocol for consumer electronics, laptops, and phones, but the AirFuel Resonant specification makes it easy to apply the code to other product applications such as drones and robotics."

GPHY, a leader in wireless charging for laptops, developed and tested the AirFuel Resonant BLE communication protocol framework to be compatible with the NRF52 series and FreeRTOS™. To support the development of AirFuel-certified devices, GPHY is offering a firmware license at no cost to AirFuel Alliance members. Other wireless power companies can license the code and access support and services at a low cost.

Addressing the impact of widely available BLE firmware on the future of wireless charging, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President and Chairman of AirFuel Alliance, stated, "The BLE firmware GPHY is releasing today supports a communications protocol that is broadly applicable to many product sets. For companies who are focused on Resonant-enabled product deployment, it reduces development costs, drastically cuts time to market, and reduces the need for in-house technical talent."

Interested parties can access an on-demand introductory webinar to:

Learn how BLE allows multi-device charging from a single transmitter;

Discover how the AirFuel Resonant BLE communication protocol works;

Access a step-by-step guide on how to use GPHY's AirFuel Resonant BLE firmware to reduce development costs.

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading-edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel Resonant and AirFuel RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org .

About GPHY

GPHY is dedicated to developing innovative smart solutions with an emphasis on sustainability. The company is about to launch ELIA, the first wireless docking station, which will remove the last remaining cables in workspaces and facilitate the transition to hybrid work. GPHY's mission is to create a smarter world where everything is simple, smart and wirelessly connected. To learn more, please visit www.gphy.ca .

