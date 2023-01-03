AirFuel Alliance Announces Release of Global At-A-Distance RF Wireless Charging Standard

AirFuel enables Mass Adoption and Interoperability of over-the-air RF (Radio Frequency) Wireless Power Technology through Standardization

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance , the authority on next-generation wireless power technology and standards, announces the release of a global interoperable standard for RF wireless power transfer.

AirFuel™ RF will be showcased at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week by member companies Energous and Atmosic .

AirFuel RF uses Radio Frequency waves to transfer energy wirelessly from a few centimeters up to a few meters, enabling charging and powering of multiple devices simultaneously within a three dimensional range, and delivering true freedom of movement. A contactless power transfer technology, AirFuel RF creates zones of energy that can be harvested to power active devices or to charge batteries.

The AirFuel RF standard opens wireless power technology to new markets and applications. Multiple devices across an array of applications can be powered simultaneously several feet from the power source without the need for precise placement, eliminating the need for wires or the hassle and e-waste associated with batteries. RF technology can be integrated into very small electronic devices, such as electronic shelf labels, wearables and IoT sensors, making it an attractive wireless power option for large scale, low power deployments where cable and battery elimination, placement flexibility, and maintenance avoidance are key considerations, such as large fleets of devices.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President and Chairman of AirFuel Alliance, shared, "Our members on the RF Working Committee, such as Energous , Atmosic and SK Telesys , have worked tirelessly to design and release this global interoperable standard. Standardization is crucial to worldwide consumer acceptance, interoperability of devices and chargers, and infrastructure development, by creating a network effect for the adoption of technology and sharing a proven framework for others to follow. We will offer an AirFuel Certified Engineer program for RF in the spring as well as other educational opportunities and resources. Accelerating demand in the market requires standardization, and AirFuel is thrilled to lead the way."

Over the past several years, rapid advances in RF technology development have included numerous products incorporating RF wireless power technology achieving regulatory approvals, and multiple use cases emerging that can be uniquely addressed through utilization of RF-based wireless power.

Cesar Johnston, Chief Executive Officer for Energous Corporation , a member of the AirFuel Alliance Board of Directors, said, "The AirFuel RF standard paves the way for broader adoption and deployment of RF-energy harvesting ecosystems that offer ground-breaking multi-device charging capability with true spatial freedom. Energous is proud to have led the efforts since the founding of the AirFuel RF working group chartered to establish this final RF specification."

"The Airfuel RF specification is a standards-based wireless power transfer solution designed specifically to power the IoT market," said David Su, CEO for Atmosic , a leader in extreme low-power wireless communications. "With the continued and explosive growth in IoT already contributing to over 3 billion depleted batteries being thrown away every year, we now have a robust solution that can power IoT devices no matter where they may be located in our homes and buildings."

To learn more about joining AirFuel Alliance and accessing the new AirFuel™ RF standard, please visit airfuel.org/membership .

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading-edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel Resonant and AirFuel RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org .

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery-free connected Internet of Things. The company's products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end-users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is leading the next generation of wireless charging – Wireless Charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over the air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom, and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas, and software for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors, and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 150 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to date. For more information, please visit www.energous.com .

