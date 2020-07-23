AirFuel Alliance Invites Participation in Development of Global RF Wireless Charging Standard

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance , the authority on next-generation wireless power technology and standards, is inviting worldwide participation in the development and release of a global interoperable standard for RF wireless charging technology.

AirFuel RF™ uses Radio Frequency waves to transfer energy wirelessly from a few centimeters up to a few meters, delivering true spatial freedom. RF waves facilitate a 3D or volumetric charging experience, also known as "uncoupled." RF technology can be integrated into the smallest of electronic devices, such as wearables, hearing aids, and IoT sensors.

Significant progress has been made on RF wireless power technology and its applications recently. This includes (i) the first products to incorporate RF wireless power technology achieving regulatory approvals in numerous global markets, and (ii) multiple use cases have emerged that can be uniquely addressed through utilization of RF-based wireless power. Accelerating growth in the market now requires the availability of a global and interoperable standard.

Neeraj Sahejpal, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for Energous Corporation and a member of the AirFuel Alliance Board of Directors, said, "RF technology offers real benefits and is set to usher in a new generation of wireless charging products. Spatial freedom, without typical size and shape limitations, multi-device charging capability, and simpler infrastructure differentiate RF-based charging from current first generation technologies. Energous is delighted to champion the standardization of RF charging technology and help realize the full potential of Wireless Charging 2.0. by leading the AirFuel RF working group chartered to establish the final RF specifications."

While RF charging has been around for years, application of the technology has varied widely. Standardization is important because it creates a network effect for the adoption of technology by laying the groundwork for others to follow. Emerging standards are perhaps the most powerful indicator of the maturity of RF technology, paving the way for product interoperability and infrastructure development necessary for worldwide consumer acceptance.

Dooroo Lim, Senior Manager and Team Leader at SK Telesys , a company that played an instrumental role in bringing the first RF-enabled consumer product to market, stated, "We are proud to participate in the standardization process of AirFuel RF, and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with leading innovators to set the standards for wireless power. Some of our most impactful solutions are only made possible through technological advancements like AirFuel RF."

Addressing the key role of AirFuel RF in the future of wireless charging, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President and Chairman of AirFuel Alliance, shared, "AirFuel is leading the global charter in terms of expanding support for next generation wireless power by including robust RF Standards in our stable of wireless power technologies. Alongside our mature AirFuel Resonant™ standard, we will now support two unique and complementary technologies that together define the next generation of wireless power."

Companies involved in RF wireless power – such as technology providers, semiconductor manufacturers, or product development teams contemplating integrating RF wireless power into products – are invited to join the initiative. As AirFuel finalizes the global RF standard, now is the time for key players to contribute to and influence the global standard being drafted by AirFuel Alliance.

AirFuel-sponsored information and training initiatives will be forthcoming to empower engineers and product development teams to deploy RF technology in their applications. To learn more about AirFuel RF and explore options to participate in the Alliance, please visit www.airfuel.org/wireless-power/rf-charging/ .

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading-edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel Resonant and AirFuel RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org .

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is leading the next generation of wireless charging – Wireless Charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over the air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom, and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas, and software for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors, and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 150 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to date. For more information, please visit www.energous.com .

