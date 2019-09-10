AirFuel Alliance Welcomes uBeam, Creator of Ultrasonic Always-On Wireless EnergyTM

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- uBeam Inc., the pioneer of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance Always-On Wireless EnergyTM, announced today that it has become part of the AirFuelTM Alliance, a global consortium of industry leaders focused on enabling and accelerating the adoption of contact-free wireless energy technologies and standards worldwide.

uBeam's CEO, Simon McElrea, will deliver an address on the applicability and readiness of ultrasonic wireless power at the Alliance's Annual Members Meeting in Krakow, Poland, September 11-12, 2019.

The mission of the AirFuel Alliance, which comprises leading members from the semiconductor, original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and energy infrastructure sectors, is to promote critical wireless power technologies and to create an ecosystem of inter-operable products and the global public infrastructure to connect and power them.

"We are delighted to join AirFuel," said Simon McElrea, uBeam's CEO. "As the leading body in the promotion of wireless energy technology and standards, its mission is perfectly aligned with uBeam's. AirFuel has driven alliances and standards in both Resonant and RF technology to date. uBeam looks forward to introducing ultrasonic technology into the AirFuel portfolio, and to expand the breadth of market solutions and applications to their worldwide partners and customers."

About AirFuel Alliance

AirFuel Alliance is an association dedicated to building a global wireless charging ecosystem based on best-in-industry next generation wireless charging technologies. AirFuel Alliance's mission is to bring a diverse base of interoperable products to the global market to help deliver the best wireless charging experience for consumers. The organization membership is made up of leading technology and consumer electronics companies, including board of directors companies Dell, Duracell, Energous, EPC, ONSemiconductor, e-Ink, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, and WiTricity.

About uBeam

uBeam is the inventor of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance Always-On Wireless EnergyTM, utilizing ultrasonic array technology to deliver reliable, long-range wire-free charging. By developing proprietary transducers, transmitters, receivers, and custom enterprise software, uBeam's technology delivers usable power to devices ranging from portable electronics, medical and aerospace devices, to IoT devices and networks. Contact us at meetup@ubeam.com.

SOURCE uBeam

Related Links

https://www.ubeam.com

