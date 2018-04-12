AirFusion Wind Named Finalist in Dallas O&M Wind Operations 2018 Awards

AirFusion Wind is a cloud-based workflow and AI-based analysis platform for identifying and classifying wind turbine asset damage. The platform delivers faster, more accurate analysis of wind turbine inspection data, enabling proactive, predictive maintenance that significantly reduces the risks of catastrophic failure, excessive downtime and performance-based revenue loss. AirFusion Wind rapidly transforms pixel-based inspection imagery from drones, ground-based sensors and other image capture tools, into data that can be used across the Enterprise to reduce costs and increase earnings.

"We are honored that AirFusion Wind has been chosen as a finalist for this prestigious award and to have our innovative AI technology recognized for its ability to reduce inspection analysis time by 95% and decrease overall operational costs," said AirFusion's President and CEO Dennis Chateauneuf. "Our team worked with wind industry experts from around the word to make sure AirFusion Wind's superior, integrated results would fully enable proactive, predictive maintenance. Operators can now leverage the power of AI to optimize cost avoidance and minimize operational downtime."

The Most Exciting Industry Newcomer of the Year Award showcases the Commercial Wind industry's most valuable companies and exceptional individuals and will be presented at a ceremony at the Wind Operations O&M Conference in Dallas on April 17th, 2018.

About AirFusion

AirFusion creates AI-powered software solutions for infrastructure inspection, automated damage detection & predictive risk monitoring significantly reducing downtime and revenue loss. Our customers are Energy Asset Operators (Wind/Power), Telecom, Oil & Gas operators and service organizations that provide inspection/monitoring using commercial drones and other sensors. Using images captured from drone or ground-based inspections, AirFusion's platform uses patent-pending sensor fusion technology to translate those images into useable data in minutes instead of days or weeks using manual inspection. Headquartered in Boston, with offices in the EU, the company is led by a team of visionary experts in infrastructure, AI, cloud platforms and vision-recognition technology. For more information, visit us at https://www.airfusion.com/, on twitter @AirFusionNews or on LinkedIn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airfusion-wind-named-finalist-in-dallas-om-wind-operations-2018-awards-300628965.html

SOURCE AirFusion

Related Links

https://www.airfusion.com

