AirgainConnect® AC-HPUE Antenna-Modem now available through GetWireless' Community of Resale Partners to address the mission-critical connectivity needs of public safety

"The AirgainConnect antenna-modem provides users the ability to harness the power of FirstNet and address signal-challenged areas all in a single innovative solution," says Brian Taney, CEO at GetWireless. "We have a strong inventory position on the AirgainConnect antenna-modems, and we look forward to working with our resale partners to drive awareness within the public safety community."

As with Airgain's traditional portfolio of public safety products, AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is proudly built in the USA, delivering high-quality performance and consistent availability. Units are in stock at GetWireless and can be ordered through our trusted resale partners, or contact GetWireless at (952) 890-6669 or [email protected] for details on channel programs, or to find a reseller in your area.

GetWireless is a part of AT&T's FirstNet Dealer Program. As a FirstNet dealer, GetWireless can sell FirstNet services to eligible current and future public safety customers.

Additional product details can be found at https://www.getwirelessllc.com/airgainconnect

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

