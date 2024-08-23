AIRGAS TEAMSTERS FORCED ON STRIKE

Airgas Refuses to Negotiate in Good Faith, Undermines Workers' Rights

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airgas Teamsters from Teamsters Local 639 were forced onto the picket line Wednesday due to the company's unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith. Over 40 drivers and plant workers who deliver critical gasses to hospitals, labs, and universities are on strike for a fair contract after months of contentious negotiations.

"For months, we've tried to negotiate in good faith, but Airgas's greedy executives have shown no interest in reaching a fair agreement," said William Davis, President of Local 639. "The company has brought this labor dispute upon itself by refusing to negotiate and undercut the bargaining process. Our members will not be bullied into accepting a substandard contract. We're prepared to stay out as long as it takes."

Airgas is a subsidiary of the French multinational giant Air Liquide and is the largest distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases in the U.S. Last year, the company generated a total revenue of over $30.6 billion.

"Airgas management forced us into this strike by violating our rights and sabotaging the collective bargaining process," said Gus Saravia, a filler and shop steward at Local 639. "I've been with Airgas for 14 years. We are the backbone of this company's success. We don't want to be on strike, but if the company refuses to negotiate a fair deal, they leave us no choice."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent 11,000 skilled workers who transport essential liquids and gases, including over 600 workers at Airgas.

"The Teamsters will not be coerced into accepting a subpar agreement, nor will we allow Airgas executives to trample on our members' collective bargaining rights," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division. "We are united and ready to fight for our rights."

Teamsters Local 639 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For more information, go to teamsters639.com.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 639