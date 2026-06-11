AIRGAS TEAMSTERS WIN REINSTATEMENT, BACK PAY AFTER YEAR-LONG LOCK OUT

Arbitrator Rules Workers Must Return to Work with Full Back Pay, Benefits

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-four drivers, pump fillers, and loaders represented by Teamsters Local 283 in Ferndale, Mich., have won their arbitration case against Airgas after the company illegally locked them out for nearly a year. An arbitrator ruled that the members must be reinstated with full back pay and benefits.

"These dedicated Teamsters endured hardship for almost a full year as Airgas tried to wear them down, but not once did they even think about crossing the picket line," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Their solidarity, determination, and resolve cannot be understated. The arbitration victory sends a clear message that employers who violate workers' rights will be held accountable and the Teamsters Union will never stop fighting to protect our members in every industry and every state."

The arbitration win comes amid a strike that Airgas Teamsters have been forced to undergo for over a year following multiple unfair labor practices (ULPs) committed by the company. These include unlawful threats, lockouts, discharge, and retaliation against workers for exercising their legal rights, as well as failing to provide notice or an opportunity to bargain.

Airgas, a subsidiary of French multinational Air Liquide, is the largest U.S. distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases.

"Airgas thought it could retaliate against our members and get away with it," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division and Teamsters International Vice President At-Large. "The company broke the law, targeted its own workers, and dragged this fight out for nearly a year. Now our members are going back to work with full back pay and benefits, and Airgas is finally being forced to answer for its disgusting behavior."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters