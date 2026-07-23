US FOODS TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Local 507 Members Secure Higher Wages, Teamsters Health Care, Improved Working Conditions

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Foods warehouse workers, represented by Teamsters Local 507, have voted unanimously to ratify a first Teamsters contract. The group of 70 workers secured a 17 percent wage increase, fully employer-paid Teamsters health care, and improved working conditions.

"Our members organized because they wanted better wages, improved benefits, and greater security on the job, and that is exactly what they won in this contract," said Dan Chavez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 507. "As Teamsters, these workers secured an agreement that will make a real difference for them and their families."

Workers at US Foods in Cleveland voted to join the Teamsters last year. In addition to the increased wages and benefits, the newly organized members secured expanded vacation time, a guaranteed 40-hour work week, and increased holiday pay.

"Becoming Teamsters gave us the power to advocate for what we deserve and win the wages and benefits thousands of other US Foods Teamsters already have," said Lamonte Washington, a warehouse worker at US Foods and a Local 507 member. "This agreement delivers the improvements we organized for, and we're proud to finally have the protections and security of a strong union contract."

US Foods has a market capitalization of over $21 billion, making it one of the largest and most profitable food service distributors in the country. The Teamsters Union represents more than 5,500 US Foods workers nationwide. US Foods Teamsters represented by Local 507 deliver to customers across the Cleveland area, supplying hundreds of local restaurants, major universities, and hospital systems.

"Every organizing victory and every strong contract increases our leverage at US Foods," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Teamsters across the country are using that collective strength to win substantial wage increases, strong benefits, and better working conditions. We are going to keep organizing workers at US Foods and continue to raise standards across this company."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters