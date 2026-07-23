PENSKE TEAMSTERS RATIFY SOUTHCENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN REGIONAL AGREEMENTS

250 Teamsters in Florida, Georgia, Missouri Win Strong Contract

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Locals 79, 512, 528, 541, 618, and 769 at Penske have voted to ratify the Southcentral and Southeastern Regional Master Agreements. The new four-year contracts include 15 percent general wage increases, additional employer contributions to the Teamsters 401(k), no increase in health care costs for the first two and a half years, and an extra paid holiday.

"Penske doesn't run without the hard work of our members," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division. "This contract not only recognizes the importance of Teamsters at Penske but incentivizes other Penske workers nationwide to get what they deserve and join the Teamsters. We are proud to have secured such strong agreements for Penske Teamsters in the Southern Region."

In addition to the gains made in the regional master agreements, local unions are also covered by supplemental agreements which include compensation and work rules specific to their location. Local 618 voted to reject their local addendum and will return to the bargaining table in August.

"This new contract is a big win for us and our families," said Chad Patton, a Penske Teamster and Local 79 steward in Florida. "For the next four years we obtained regular pay increases, kept our health insurance affordable, and added a new paid holiday. In today's economy it's unheard of. This is a huge win for us, and as Teamsters, we are committed to building a stronger future together."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters