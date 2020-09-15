Airgle Assembles National Sales Force Through Reputable Manufacturer's Representative Network

HOLBROOK, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airgle, a world-class provider of air purification systems, today announces its partnership with nine outstanding manufacturer's representative companies, establishing a dedicated U.S. sales force.

Airgle's representative network covers all 50 States and Washington DC through partnerships with:

Morley Associates, Inc. in New England

CK Sales in the Mid-Atlantic; Leone Green in the South

in the South BTU Sales in Florida

TJ Finnegan HVAC in the Midwest

Central States Marketing in the Central and Texas Reps in the South-Central regions

Cascade Products, Inc. in the Pacific Northwest

Western Component Sales in the West

"Physical Distancing removes people from where the virus is. We offer Mechanical Distancing™ to remove the virus from where people are. In the current environment, we want to make pure air as easy and accessible as possible," emphasized Ralph Rathburn, Vice President of Airgle. "By uniting with these teams across the nation, we have established an all-encompassing support system for our customers to help them meet the rapidly growing demand."

This is a pivotal moment for Airgle, as it enables the manufacturer to address customers' needs locally in each region.

Airgle products can remove more than 99.9% of viruses in single pass through their filters and Airgle sees this as beneficial to organizations in various industries struggling to find the best ways to safely operate.

About Airgle

Airgle's dedication to purifying air with a great level of efficiency for the past 21 years, has made the company a world-class provider of air purification systems. Airgle has aimed to fulfill its mission to improve the health and well-being of customers by designing and manufacturing the safest, most reliable, and most effective air purification systems on the market. The company has expanded from New York City to numerous locations throughout the world. Internationally, Airgle Holdings includes businesses in Hong Kong, South Korea, India, the Middle East, and major cities throughout China. Airgle is also leading the way in air quality education, with Vice President Ralph Rathburn being a recent key speaker at the National Association of County and City Health Officials annual conference, educating attendees on mitigating airborne transmission. Learn more at www.airgle.com.

