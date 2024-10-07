Airheads Debuts First-of-its-Kind Cherry Scented Foot Spray to Protect People from the Smell of Trick-or-Treaters' Feet

Just in time for Halloween, candy maker riffs off of "trick-or-treat, smell my feet…" song and gives away limited-edition foot spray that smells like Airheads cherry flavored bars

ERLANGER, Ky., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Halloween night parents around the country send their kids out to walk countless blocks and many miles on a mission for candy, from which they return with two very stinky feet. Airheads understands this trick-or-treating woe and is taking the age-old "trick-or-treat, smell my feet..." song to heart this year by launching its own cherry-scented foot spray.

This Halloween we want trick-or-treaters to 'treat their feet' with our new cherry-scented foot spray. Post this Airheads cherry-scented foot spray just in time for trick-or-treating.

"This Halloween we want trick-or-treaters to 'treat their feet' with our new cherry-scented foot spray that smells just like an Airhead Cherry bar," Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy. "Now even your feet can smell like Airheads, a gift that keeps on giving beyond Halloween night. This spray really gives the 'trick-or-treat, smell my feet' song a whole new meaning–now people might just want to give them a sniff."

Airheads first-of-its-kind, limited-edition spray comes in the shape of a big red foot and smells like the Airheads' cherry scent. Just in time for Halloween, Airheads will be giving a limited number of foot sprays away daily starting Oct. 14 at www.airheadsfootspray.com*.

"You never know when trick-or-treaters are going to show up at your door and start singing 'trick-or-treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat…'," said Kristin, mother of four children in Texas. "With Airheads cherry-scented foot spray, I finally feel prepared. And honestly, there is nothing worse than the smell of stinky feet, especially after a long night of trick-or-treating."

*NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. Void where prohibited. Begins 10/14/24 and ends 10/18/24. Daily game play period open 12:00 p.m. ET – 1:00 p.m. ET. Subject to Rules: https://airheadsfootspray.com/rules. Sponsor: Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc.

About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and bright colors. Invented in Erlanger, KY, Airheads are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. And, for those who want the tangy, chewy goodness in gum form, there's Airheads Gum, with micro-candies offering a playful burst of fruit sensation in each chew. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is a privately owned company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and chewing gum in more than 150 countries. PVM is a global leader in the confectionery industry, thanks to delighting consumers around the world with its innovative, diverse, and most loved products.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of iconic local and internationally recognized brands cherished by generations such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Airheads, Center, Fruit-tella, Big Babol, Vivident, Golia, Vigorsol, Smint and Frisk. In addition, Trident, Hollywood, Dentyne, Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada, and Europe. In 2023 Perfetti Van Melle Group reported net sales close to € 3.5 billion. U.S. operations are based in Erlanger, KY with factories in Erlanger and Rockford, IL.

