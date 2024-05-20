Airheads Debuts First-of-its-Kind Underwater Vending Machine For Pools That Takes "Fun" Instead of Cash

Just in Time for Summer, Airheads creates candy-launching Underwater Vending Machine for sale for $7,000 that is designed to get adults back in the pool

ERLANGER, Ky., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many adults their first experience with Airheads was on summer break at the pool, where they used to play in the water and swim until their hands and feet turned pruney. But times have changed, as a recent survey indicated that nearly three-quarters of adults don't swim as much as they did when they were kids. Airheads is on a mission to bring the fun back to the pool and get adults swimming again.

So this summer, the candy company is debuting a first-of-its-kind Underwater Vending Machine that dispenses Airheads while submerged in a pool. The vending machine is fully waterproof in depths of up to eight feet and comes equipped with an air propulsion system candy launcher. Instead of taking wet money the machine takes fun in exchange for Airheads bars. To see the Airheads Underwater Vending Machine in action, watch the video here.

"Our Underwater Vending Machine is sure to get adults excited about jumping back in the pool and re-living the carefree long summer days," said Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy. "So many people have nostalgic memories of savoring Airheads at the pool on a hot day and we want to bring this feeling back, and with a fun twist."

For those who share in Airheads' goal to get the big kids back in the water, the candy maker is selling a limited number of Airheads Underwater Vending Machines for $7,000, which includes a lifetime supply of Airheads. Sales for the machines will open on Memorial Day (5/27)—the official start of "pool season"—and will be available while supplies last. To learn more visit, AirheadsSummer.com .

About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long-loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and bright colors. Invented in Erlanger, KY, Airheads are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. And, for those who want the tangy, chewy goodness in gum form, there's Airheads Gum, with micro-candies offering a playful burst of fruit sensation in each chew. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V. is a privately-owned global company established in March 2001 through the merger of Perfetti SpA and Van Melle B.V. Perfetti Van Melle manufactures and markets confectionery and chewing gum products in more than 150 countries. Today Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world's largest confectionery groups, marketing highly renowned brands such as Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Airheads, Happydent & Big Babol. The Group has corporate headquarters in Italy and The Netherlands. U.S. operations are solely out of Erlanger, KY.

