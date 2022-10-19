Airheads Helps Dentists Not Be The Worst House On The Block This Halloween With Candy Flavored Dental Floss

Just in time for trick-or-treating, Airheads distributes thousands of Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss to dentists nationwide

ERLANGER, Ky., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has lived on a dentist's block knows it is the least frequented house by trick-or-treaters. This Halloween, Airheads candy is on a mission to make dentists' houses across the country a little less bad with Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss—a limited edition Airheads candy flavored floss.

"Everyone deserves to be happy on Halloween, even dentists." Tweet this Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss is a treat for dentists this Halloween.

"This year dentists' houses will be buzzing with trick-or-treaters wanting to get their limited-edition Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss before they run out," Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy. "Everyone deserves to be happy on Halloween, even dentists. This floss isn't a trick, it's a treat that everyone can get behind."

Airheads introduced the candy flavored dental floss to bridge the longstanding holiday tension between candy makers and dentists in an effort to make the dentist's house a more desirable stop this year. The goal is to have thousands of flosses being handed out at dentists' homes nationwide.

"We can't magically make every dentist's house go from 'worst' to 'first' on the block, but our hope is this candy flavored floss will give dentists a reason to smile and feel proud when they hand out treats this Halloween," noted Cuchra.

"It's not easy being a dentist on Halloween. Turns out trick-or-treaters aren't huge fans of getting tiny toothpaste and toothbrushes in their candy basket" said Mark Anderko, DDS. "But this year Airheads is helping change that a little bit."

Trick-or-treaters looking to get their hands on Airheads Candy Flavored Floss should check with their neighborhood dentist.

About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and bright colors. Invented in Erlanger, KY, Airheads are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. And, for those who want the tangy, chewy goodness in gum form, there's Airheads Gum, with micro-candies offering a playful burst of fruit sensation in each chew. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V. is a privately-owned global company established in March 2001 through the merger of Perfetti SpA and Van Melle B.V. Perfetti Van Melle manufactures and markets confectionery and chewing gum products in more than 150 countries. Today Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world's largest confectionery groups, marketing highly renowned brands such as Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Airheads, Happydent & Big Babol. The Group has corporate headquarters in Italy and The Netherlands. U.S. operations are solely out of Erlanger, KY.

Media Contact:

Abby Hagstrom

[email protected]

SOURCE Perfetti Van Melle