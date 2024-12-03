AIRIA Curates Best In Texas Homebuilder Lineup For COLTON

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraced by the aromatic forest beneath the blanket of bright Texas stars, COLTON™ is emerging from 5,700 acres in Montgomery County, TX. A place where new generations of Texans will set down their roots and pursue their opportunities. Big, like the state itself, this community is built on grit, pride, and those familiar - yet unmistakable details found in every corner of this state. Whether you were born here or made your way as fast as you could, your piece of Texas is waiting for you.

Welcome Entry sign for COLTON by AIRIA Development Company Phase I Proposed Site plan for COLTON by AIRIA Development Company

This homebuilder ensemble for Phase 1 of COLTON has been proudly sourced and hand-selected to design homes that are architecturally inspired by the unique character of Texas: Beazer Homes, Coventry Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Homes, Highland Homes, J. Patrick Homes, Newmark Homes, Partners in Building, Perry Homes, Village Builders, and Westin Homes.

Construction is underway surrounding SH 249 Aggie Expressway and FM 1486, near Magnolia. This first phase will deliver approximately 685 lots ranging from 45 ft. to 80 ft. wide with minimum depths starting at 125 ft. Model Homes and the first homebuyer purchase opportunities will begin in late 2024.

COLTON is the third and largest community for AIRIA Development® Company, whose other projects include award-winning developments Aliana® in Richmond, and ARTAVIA® in the Montgomery County/Conroe, TX area.

"We didn't want just a theme for COLTON, we wanted something more. Something that grounds and ties us straight to the soul of this great state," said Travis Stone, President of AIRIA Development Company, the developer of COLTON. "We're creating a community that is exciting and new, yet familiar. A sense of place that is truly quintessential Texas."

With over 186 acres of dedicated green space in Phase 1, you'll wear out the soles of your shoes on miles of 10-foot hike and bike trails with interconnected walking paths – or to the rhythm echoing off the wood floors of the event hall at the community's first amenity center. This 8-acre complex will feature an on-site lifestyle team, playground, splash pad, park and picnic areas, 24/7 gym, outdoor amphitheater and a whole lot more.

"We are excited to see the COLTON project set a high standard for quality, well-managed growth, and smart, sustainable development in our area. AIRIA's reputation for excellence gives us great confidence that COLTON will bring valuable businesses and services to Todd Mission," said Neal Wendele, City Manager for the City of Todd Mission. "We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community."

Located about 45 miles north of downtown Houston, students living in the first phase of COLTON will attend Magnolia ISD, and the community will be designed to include proposed future on-site schools. With the improvements and expansion of SH249, residents of COLTON will have ease of access to employment and education corridors throughout Houston, The Woodlands, Conroe, College Station and beyond.

Known for promoting a sense of community where residents can live, work and play, AIRIA will deliver the same heartfelt care and detail to this master-plan design for the residents of COLTON. For updates visit COLTONTX.com.

