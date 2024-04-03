AIRIA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW 5,700-ACRE COMMUNITY

COLTON to be first master-planned community in Todd Mission, TX area

HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRIA Development® Company announced today its newest development, COLTON™, a sprawling 5,700-acre master-planned community within the ETJ of Todd Mission. This new community straddles both sides of a four-mile stretch of SH 249 Aggie Expressway and is the largest development the area has seen with a build out value estimated at $9.9 billion.

The name COLTON denotes the community location as the midway destination point between College Station and Houston. Construction has begun on Phase 1, which is located .2 miles from SH249 off FM 1486, in Montgomery County, TX. Over the next 20 years, the community will bring many single-family homes and expand development into Waller and Grimes counties. The overall master plan includes approximately 500 acres of mixed-use parcels planned for multi-family, retail, medical, etc., which will bring a variety of employment and business opportunities.

"COLTON embodies quintessential Texas living with a distinct design inspired by the state's historical, cultural and architectural influences," said Travis Stone, President of AIRIA Development Company. "It will represent a reimagined master-planned community grounded by a unique and friendly Texas spirit."

Located about 45 miles north of downtown Houston, students living in the first phase of COLTON will attend Magnolia ISD, and the community will be designed to include proposed future on-site schools. With the improvements and expansion of SH249, residents of COLTON will have ease of access to employment and education corridors throughout Houston, The Woodlands, Conroe, College Station and beyond.

COLTON is the third and largest community for AIRIA Development, whose other projects include award-winning developments Aliana® in Richmond, TX, and ARTAVIA® in the Montgomery County/Conroe, TX area. Known for promoting a sense of community where residents can live, work and play, AIRIA will deliver the same care and detail to this master-plan design to the residents of COLTON.

Construction on model homes is slated to begin in Fall of 2024 with plans for homebuilders to begin sales in 2025. For updates, visit AIRIADEVCO.com.

