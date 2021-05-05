AIRINC and Topia Establish Strategic Partnership to Deliver Global Talent Mobility Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRINC, the world's leading provider of advice, data, and decision making tools for global mobility, and Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, have announced today a strategic partnership to provide an out-of-the-box global talent mobility solution for organizations to manage their assignment, relocation, business travel, remote working, and other talent mobility programs. Under this partnership, AIRINC's industry-leading domestic and international data is embedded into the Topia technology. As part of this new relationship, Topia's next-gen suite of software applications, including Topia Plan, Manage, Pay, Go, and Compass, all powered by the Topia One platform, will become available for purchase by AIRINC's existing and prospective customers directly from AIRINC. With its well-recognized customer service, AIRINC is able to offer its customers Topia's market-leading compliance and business process automation technology platform that complements and enhances the value of their advisory and data offerings with even greater insights and workflow automation capabilities to streamline global talent mobility.

As the world looks forward and begins to prepare for life after the pandemic, the reopening of borders and global markets will necessitate a strong global talent strategy. With increasing compliance scrutiny and regulatory complexity surrounding the movement of people, having the right technology combined with thoughtful advice, data, and processes to support the deployment and effective management of talent and distributed workforces will be key to taking advantage of new opportunities wherever and whenever they arise. In fact, according to a recent Topia survey, 40% of HR teams do not have the data required for decision making.

AIRINC and Topia are partnering to help expand access to the advice, technology, and data that organizations need to tackle the global talent challenges enterprises face today. By leveraging AIRINC's deep expertise and industry-leading data integrally wrapped into Topia's modern, platform-based, and highly configurable product suite, enterprises can quickly stand up a global talent mobility platform with pre-configured workflows and standard best practices out-of-the-box. Additionally, clients will be able to take advantage of AIRINC's services and guidance to improve their mobility programs, while AIRINC's data further enhances Topia's solutions for use in compliance and business process automation.

Topia and AIRINC both have extensive experience with serving the talent mobility needs of global firms. AIRINC's data is used by over 1000 companies to support movement of employees to over 180 locations globally. Likewise, Topia is a trusted technology partner to Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies spanning all industries and regions. The two organizations have a long history of serving joint customers, with the most recent addition being Groupe SEB, headquartered in France.

"The future of work will require companies to leverage technology and data to bring efficiencies and enable insights and workforce analytics. Combining AIRINC's strengths in data and advice with Topia's technology will deliver value to companies seeking a holistic talent deployment solution," said Morgan Crosby, Global Growth Leader at AIRINC.

"We are excited about this strategic relationship as we have already been working together on pilot clients where the clients have seen a seamless and more impactful solution to their mobility needs with the combination of Topia's technology and our data and insights. We believe this is a unique offering in the mobility marketplace" added Steve Brink, AIRINC President & CEO.

"AIRINC is a leader and trusted presence in mobility," noted Anupam Singhal SVP of Partnerships at Topia. "From best-in-class consulting and advisory services to industry standards in data, they have an established position as trusted experts in the global talent mobility industry and we are excited that they have chosen to take Topia solutions to market."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with AIRINC to deliver mobility solutions that organizations need and want," added Shawn Farshchi, CEO at Topia. "AIRINC, like Topia, understands the important role the right advice, data and technology plays in supporting modern talent mobility programs that can respond to business needs with speed and agility."

Topia proudly welcomes AIRINC to its rapidly growing ecosystem of best-in-class partners.

About AIRINC

AIRINC empowers clients with the right data, cutting-edge technology, and thought-leading advice needed to effectively deploy talent worldwide. Our industry expertise, innovative solutions, and excellent service enable us to partner with clients to navigate the complexity of today's global mobility programs. As the market continues to evolve, AIRINC offers creative ways to help clients address new talent mobility challenges, implementing resilient solutions fit for purpose. Our approach is designed with your success in mind. With an understanding of your goals and objectives, we ensure you achieve them. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and offices in London, Brussels, and Hong Kong, AIRINC has been collaborating with clients for over 60 years. For more information visit www.air-inc.com.

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. Topia's data-driven platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

