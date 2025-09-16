Airinmar signs multi-year extension of aircraft warranty management and value engineering services with Cebu Pacific

BERKSHIRE, England, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, a leading independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty management solutions, has signed a multi-year support services extension with Philippines-based low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific.

This agreement is a continuation of the full suite of support services – covering both aircraft warranty management and value engineering – that Airinmar has provided to Cebu Pacific since 2022.

Matt Davies, Airinmar's General Manager, and Shevantha Weerasekera, Cebu Pacific's Vice President for Engineering and Fleet Maintenance, connect at MRO Asia-Pacific in September 2025.

Airinmar's services complement Cebu Pacific's current materials management activities and focus on maximizing the recovery of the airline's warranty entitlements as well as reducing the cost of component repair and the airline's overall cost of maintenance.

"Airinmar's highly regarded warranty management and value engineering services and ability to deliver cost savings and credit recovery have supported us with effective management of maintenance spend as we have expanded our fleet of aircraft," said Shevantha Weerasekera, Cebu Pacific's Vice President for Engineering and Fleet Maintenance. "Airinmar's ability to customize its solutions to our business needs enables us to relentlessly pursue new ideas and better solutions."

"Airinmar is pleased to continue bringing value to Cebu Pacific through our well-proven value engineering and warranty management services," said Matt Davies, Airinmar's General Manager. "Cebu Pacific has reached a fleet of 100 aircraft with 100+ additional aircraft on order, and we take great pride in supporting the airline through its ongoing growth."

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators, and military programs for over 40 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR. Additional information can be found at https://www.airinmar.com/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific entered the aviation industry in March 1996 and as a low cost-carrier, it pioneered the "low fare, great value" strategy. Since its inception, it has flown over 250 million passengers. CEB offers the widest network coverage in the Philippines with 37 domestic and 26 international destinations. It operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with a fleet of 100 aircraft. For more information, visit www.cebupacificair.com.

