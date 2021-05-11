AiRISTA Flow Supports the Workplace Violence Protection for Healthcare and Social Services Act

SPARKS, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA Flow, Inc., the world leader in safety solutions for worker duress, expresses support for the Workplace Violence Protection for Healthcare and Social Services Act recently passed by the US House of Representatives (H.R. 1195). The law would require the Department of Labor to develop safety standards and require healthcare employers to take action to protect workers from workplace violence. The bill was passed with broad, bipartisan support (margin of 255-166) and is supported by the Biden administration.

Rates of violence against healthcare workers are up to 12 times higher than rates for the overall workforce, and 70% of non-fatal workplace assaults in 2016 occurred in the healthcare and social assistance sectors according to a 2016 GAO study.

"The pandemic has increased anxiety in hospitals and made challenging work environments even more threatening," says Sy Sajjad, CEO of AiRISTA Flow. "Our frontline healthcare workers have quietly carried this load for us. This legislation tells them we have their back and are taking action."

The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate where its fate is less certain. As a citizen concerned with workplace safety for our healthcare providers, please contact your Senators and encourage their support for the measure. For more details, read the recent AiRISTA Flow blog on the subject.

About AiRISTA Flow

AiRISTA Flow is a trusted partner in workplace safety and performance as a leading global provider of location-based business solutions that help organizations protect their employees, optimize internal processes, and make informed decisions through cutting-edge software and industry workflow expertise. By delivering flexible solutions from end to end through a team of trusted RTLS experts that result in actionable visibility and insights, AiRISTA Flow enables faster, more accurate decision-making that improves business processes and achieves business goals.

Learn more at airistaflow.com.

SOURCE AiRISTA Flow