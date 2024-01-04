AiRISTA Hires Diederik Houben as VP of Product Management

News provided by

AiRISTA Flow

04 Jan, 2024, 00:00 ET

SPARKS, Md., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a leader in Real Time Location Services solutions (RTLS), is pleased to announce the addition of Diederik Houban to its leadership team as Vice President of Product Management. During this period of dynamic change in the RTLS market, Diederik will define an RTLS portfolio of advanced hardware and software technologies to align with customer consumption models. Together with AiRISTA partners, he will ensure the highest levels of solution quality and the resulting customer value.

"Our customers are extending the value of their RTLS platforms through integration with the rest of the enterprise," said Sy Sajjad, founder and CEO of AiRISTA. "Diederik's unique qualifications will extend AiRISTA's platform reach and open new use cases and markets with the introduction of advanced RTLS technologies."

Diederik, previously VP & GM at Cable Exchange, a CommScope division, brings extensive executive experience. Under his leadership, the division's revenue grew more than 60% in four years, showcasing his strategic acumen in driving operational excellence and achieving double-digit EBITDA contributions.

"Joining the AiRISTA team, the technology leader in RTLS, is an amazing opportunity to excel in my passion for creating innovative solutions with the highest quality standards. I am eager to explore our customers' needs across industries and drive AiRISTA's solutions to meet and exceed those requirements."

Prior to his role at CommScope, Diederik held key global positions in engineering, business development, and product management within the automotive and telecommunications sectors. He holds a Master of Science in Applied Physics from Eindhoven's University of Technology, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hasselt and is currently enrolled in MIT's Chief Operating Officer Program.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest RTLS deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. AiRISTA was recognized as a LEADER in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services for a second consecutive year (click for the complementary 2023 report). For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo ([email protected]).

SOURCE AiRISTA Flow

Also from this source

AiRISTA Hires Dean Streck As New VP Of Professional Services And Support To Further Its Commitment To Customer Success

AiRISTA, a leader in Real Time Location Services solutions (RTLS), is pleased to announce the addition of Dean Streck to its leadership team. In his...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.