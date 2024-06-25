AiRISTA Introduces version 7.2 of the sofia RTLS platform

Introduction of the sofia RTLS platform version 7.2 extends the power of common workflows.

TIMONIUM, Md., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a global leader in real time location services (RTLS), is proud to announce the introduction of sofia 7.2, a next-generation RTLS platform ready for an AI capable IoT world.

Most RTLS vendors can provide track & trace capabilities to help locate resources in the moment. But AiRISTA's sofia RTLS platform goes beyond, to facilitate the workflows at heart of smoothly running operations. With the release of sofia 7.2, AiRISTA extends workflow flexibility and integration capabilities.

Sofia 7.2 RTLS Platform

Asset Descriptions: custom descriptions for assets using freeform text

Advanced Asset Management: user definable statuses like "out of service" are used to trigger workflows

Intuitive Partner Integrations: simple integration of external workflow triggers in sofia's Rule Composer via MQTT, API and HTTP

Global Search UX: powerful customizable search utility with advanced filtering

Sofia 7.2 also provides support for new RTLS devices. To bring a higher ROI to lower value assets, AiRISTA will introduce BLE-only tags, some even intended to be disposable. And enhancements to existing infrastructure, like the G3 gateway, support not only BLE beaconing but can act as a Wi-Fi gateway to bridge wireless networks while providing a location anchor point.

Sofia 7.2 also introduces new temperature monitoring functions for a more comprehensive approach to regulatory compliance. Maintaining records of the calibration details and the updated offsets can be challenging. Sofia 7.2 not only centralizes calibration details like the serial number of the calibration device with each probe, but sofia automatically adjusts temperature recordings to reflect the new calibration offset. Moreover, when it's not sufficient to simply maintain historical temperature logs, sofia 7.2 can require a regular human inspection of online temperature readings with an affirmation of completion.

To help AiRISTA's customer base migrate from the Vision software platform, a number of tools have been created to automate the migration of data to sofia. The migrated data includes base data (assets, devices, groups, and departments) as well as historical data (event history, event logs, etc.).

The sofia RTLS platform was redesigned from the ground up for an AI capable IoT world. At its core is a streaming broker-based architecture written in the language Go, making it AI friendly and machine learning ready. Combined with the soon-to-be released Flow Studio low-code development environment, cascading code modules combined with condition points create custom workflows that improve business decisions using external integrations and AI modules. The architecture will accept AiRISTA's planned AI modules and interface with third party AI engines.

Key Takeaways

AiRISTA introduces sofia 7.2 and extends the platform's powerful workflow capability.

Customizable asset characterizations use freeform text for asset descriptions and statuses.

Further automation & record keeping for temperature monitoring & compliance.

Migration tools support AiRISTA's Vision installed base as they migrate to sofia.

AI-ready with low-code workflow designer, Flow Studio, to drive intelligent business processes.

About AiRISTA

Recognized as Leaders in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services ('22, '23, '24), AiRISTA's location services solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points. For details visit our website or contact us for a demo ([email protected]).

