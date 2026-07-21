AiRISTA Launches Newest Version of Sofia™, Setting a Standard for Enterprise-Grade Real-Time Location Systems

Platform modernization delivers unmatched flexibility, enterprise security, and open interoperability — reinforcing AiRISTA's position as the RTLS platform built to scale with any technology environment

TIMONIUM, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a leading provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) trusted by more than 300 organizations worldwide, today announced the newest release of its flagship Sofia™ real-time location intelligence platform. Building on the foundation established with the Vision RTLS platform, Sofia represents the next evolution of AiRISTA's location intelligence platform to meet the evolving needs of enterprise and government customers.

As organizations increasingly rely on location intelligence to improve staff safety, operational efficiency, and workflow automation, Sofia enables them to leverage existing technology investments through an open, technology-agnostic platform rather than a single-vendor ecosystem.

Sy Sajjad, Founder and CEO, AiRISTA: "Sofia reflects what we've believed since founding AiRISTA: location intelligence should adapt to how an organization actually operates, not force the organization to adapt to a single vendor's technology. With this release, we've strengthened the security, flexibility, and scalability that enterprise and healthcare customers require — while staying true to the open, technology-agnostic architecture that has always set Sofia apart."

Key enhancements in the new release include:

A modernized user experience with simplified administration





Enterprise-grade security with Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), TLS 1.3, and enhanced access controls





A centralized Integrations Hub supporting leading wireless infrastructure and enterprise applications, including EHR, MES, nurse call, and other operational systems





Multi-tenant tag roaming for seamless multi-site deployments





Enhanced dashboards, reporting, alert management, and platform performance

Unlike RTLS platforms built around a single positioning technology, Sofia supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), Ultra-Wideband (UWB), infrared (IR), GPS, and RFID within a single platform, allowing organizations to select the right technology for each use case without vendor lock-in.

Jon Collins, Director of Integrated Product Solutions, AiRISTA: "The latest release of Sofia was built around a simple principle: the platform should improve outcomes, not add complexity. Whether that's enabling a faster staff duress response, integrating location intelligence with electronic health records (EHRs), manufacturing execution systems (MES), nurse call, or other enterprise applications, or scaling seamlessly across multiple sites, this release removes friction at every layer—for administrators, IT teams, and the frontline staff who rely on Sofia every day. "

Organizations shouldn't have to replace existing systems to unlock the value of location intelligence. Sofia was designed to integrate with the technologies customers already rely on. The latest release extends that flexibility with a new, centralized Integrations Hub supporting HPE Networking solutions (including HPE Aruba Networking and Juniper Mist), Cisco Spaces, Cisco Meraki, Cisco CMX, and other leading infrastructure platform.

Wyatt Meek, Chief Commercial Officer, AiRISTA: "What we hear consistently from customers evaluating RTLS is that they don't want to choose between capability and flexibility — they want both. Sofia gives organizations enterprise-grade security and a modernized experience without asking them to give up the freedom to choose the right technology for each use case. That combination is difficult to find elsewhere in this market."

Sofia is available now. Existing customers can work with their AiRISTA account team to plan upgrades. To learn more, visit www.airistaflow.com.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA is a leading provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and location intelligence solutions for healthcare, industrial, and government organizations. Trusted by more than 300 organizations worldwide, the Sofia platform delivers real-time visibility into people, assets, and environments while integrating with a broad ecosystem of wireless infrastructure and enterprise systems. AiRISTA is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified.

SOURCE AiRISTA Flow