AiRISTA Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services

AiRISTA recognized as a "Leader" for third straight year.

SPARKS, Md., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a global leader in real time location services (RTLS), today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a "Leader" in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. This is the third consecutive year AiRISTA has been recognized in the Leaders Quadrant. Click here for a copy of the full report.

"AiRISTA is honored to be recognized for a third consecutive year by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services," said Sy Sajjad, CEO and founder of AiRISTA. "AiRISTA is committed to increasing the value of RTLS investments by empowering customer workflows with location insights. We combine Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), cellular, Infrared (IR), passive RFID, and condition-sensing to increase process efficiency, improve team coordination, and provide staff safety."

According to Gartner, "Vendors in the Leaders quadrant have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of their indoor location service solutions. Leaders have the ability to provide complete and differentiating capabilities as part of their indoor location offerings. This includes global service and support. Leaders have demonstrated the ability to shape the market. They maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers, and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

"Location insights have become foundational information as the number of tracked resources skyrockets," according to Wyatt Meek, Global VP of Sales. "Organizations that prepare for an Internet of Things world are more likely to break away from their competition with more resilient processes and better efficiency, especially when using location data."

We believe AiRISTA and its sofia RTLS platform is a dominant indoor location services platform, offered on-premises or in cloud as sofia Cloud platform.

Key Takeaways

AiRISTA solutions address resource utilization, improved process flow, automated condition sensing, and staff safety in some of the most demanding environments.

AiRISTA's sofia RTLS platform and hardware portfolio satisfy a broad variety of customer requirements with its breadth of RTLS offers.

To learn more about AiRISTA and its leading RTLS solutions, visit its website.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, Nick Jones, 28 February 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo ([email protected]).

SOURCE AiRISTA Flow