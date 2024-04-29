AiRISTA Ranked in 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report for Indoor Location Services

AiRISTA was ranked #1 in the People Tracking Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services report. Airista is among the four highest scoring vendors for all six Use Cases in this research.

TIMONIUM Md., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a global leader in real time location services (RTLS), today announced that it has been recognized in 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services Report. This Critical Capabilities research is a companion to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. It scores 18 vendors across six Use Cases designed to reflect the primary evaluation criteria Gartner recommends to I&O leaders.

"AiRISTA is honored to be recognized once again by Gartner in the 2024 Critical Capabilities Report for Indoor Location Services," said Sy Sajjad, CEO and founder of AiRISTA. "We see strong market interest in both staff safety and workflow orchestration, which we believe aligns with our #1 ranking for People Tracking and #2 ranking for Zonal Asset Tracking."

According to Gartner, the report recommends infrastructure and operations leaders responsible for indoor location projects that expand the digital workplace's capabilities must:

Reduce the need for supplemental anchors or adapters that provide additional communication data points by focusing on better granularity, differing data collection capabilities, or new sensor data or signal that is needed for the overall solution.

Align with unique enterprise location requirements — when faced with multiple usage location scenarios — by identifying specific use cases and selecting the appropriate technologies that most effectively address them.

Deploy a location platform that can ingest data from multiple sources that may include lower-cost technologies or different vendors by providing an API to communicate "blue dot" location information to dashboards for analytics or business rules.

Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services, we believe AiRISTA and its sofia RTLS platform is a dominant indoor location services platform, offered on-premises or in cloud as sofia Cloud platform.

Key Takeaways

AiRISTA is recognized in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Indoor Location Services report.

AiRISTA is among the four highest scoring vendors for all six Use Cases in this research. It scores highest on the People Tracking Use Case.

AiRISTA solutions address resource utilization, improved process flow, automated condition sensing, and staff safety in some of the most demanding environments.





AiRISTA's sofia RTLS platform and hardware portfolio satisfy a broad variety of customer requirements with its breadth of RTLS offers.

To learn more about AiRISTA and its leading RTLS solutions, visit its website.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo ([email protected]).

