airKAVE partners with Silver Air to provide an extra layer of COVID protection on all flights

"The airKAVE portables are a great addition to our entire fleet and are right in line with the high premium that we place on personal health safety for all guests and employees on all flights," said Jason Middleton, CEO, Silver Air Private Jets. "We are proud to offer these devices on each plane as a part of our cabin care standards."

airKAVE Portable is designed with the purpose of giving people confidence as they go about their lives by combatting airborne disease head on. Its compact size (3.3 inches (W) x 1.8 in (L) x 7.2 in (H)) makes it a great asset for those travelers who take their health seriously. airKAVE exhibits a sleek and innovative design, making it ideal for enclosed spaces, such as an automobile, a desk, or even a luxury jet. It is powerful enough to cover over 100 cubic feet, providing a stream of clean air to breathe, while warding off airborne pathogens.

"We are excited to partner with Silver Air Private Jets and provide their crew and passengers with an extra layer of protection against COVID-19," said Brett Liberman, CEO of KAVE Industries. "We designed the airKAVE Portable to give the person on the go peace of mind when they travel, keeping them healthy and safe."

Launched in the United States on April 15, airKAVE Portable is the world's first SARS-CoV-2 portable antiviral air sanitizer that can be taken with you anywhere you go. Using patented filterless Plascide® plasma technology, airKAVE works like no other air purification system on the market, safely and completely destroying microorganisms at the molecular level. Air is pulled into airKAVE's internal Plascide reactor, creating a thunderstorm of micro-lightning plasma which sanitizes air within a fraction of a second-much faster than other technologies such as UV, PCO, HEPA, Ozone, and Ionizers. airKAVE Portable is available exclusively to the U.S. market at www.airKAVE.com and sells for $349 for one device and $599 for a pair (two devices).

About Silver Air Private Jets

Silver Air Private Jets is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air's charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification for maintaining operational safety. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry's highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About airKAVE

airKAVE's Plascide® plasma is the world's most advanced air purification technology and the only handheld filterless device that destroys viruses and bacteria contaminants in the air within a fraction of a second. Created by Dr. Herman Tsui in response to the SARS epidemic, the patented Plascide technology in airKAVE was originally designed for large scale use such as the Hong Kong International Airport and the MTRC Mass Transit Railway. It now provides on the go consumers with the same technology in the palm of their hands. For more information visit www.airKAVE.com

Plascide® is a registered trademark of Alphatech Limited

