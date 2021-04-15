airKAVE Portable Air Purifier Now Approved To Combat COVID-19

Testing was conducted at MRIGlobal, an independent, not-for-profit, contract research organization based in Kansas City, MO with regional offices in Virginia and Maryland. In addition to its own research laboratories, MRIGlobal operates research facilities for the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. The Test Device (airKAVE Portable) with Plascide plasma technology, showed a progressive viral deactivation trend over one (1) hour testing trials. Comparative SARS-CoV-2 aerosol percentage viability (Table 2) with the Test Device operational in relation to baseline (Control) test results, showed viral deactivation rates of 80.05%, 95.72%, 98.22% and 98.92% for sample time point of 7.5, 22.5, 37.5, and 52.5 minutes respectively.

"Through our testing, the data reflects that the airKAVE portable model AH01 is efficacious at reducing high airborne challenge concentrations of SARS-CoV-2. The device is able to lower the overall viable viral aerosol concentration without the use of filters that may only trap the virus," said Rick Tuttle, study director, MRIGlobal.

airKAVE Portable is a personal protective tool that allows users to feel safer at work, during travel and while in the company of friends, family and co-workers by limiting the chance of airborne spread. It is compact at 3.3 inches (W) x 1.8 in (L) x 7.2 in (H), but powerful. With airKAVE, plasma is generated at room temperature within the Plascide reactor. Its air sanitization capability is based on the generation of energetic charged particles (electrons and ions) and the associated physio-chemical effects to destroy microbes such as SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1 Influenza, rendering them inactive and harmless. The entire process takes place within the device without releasing ions into the living environment.

"airKAVE Portable was developed with the person on the go in mind," said Brett Lieberman, CEO of KAVE Industries. "Whether you are on a plane, in a rideshare or working in an office, airKAVE is a personal protection device that provides users with a stream of clean air to breathe wherever they go."

Thanks to its patented filterless Plascide® plasma technology, airKAVE works like no other air purification system on the market destroying microorganisms at the molecular level. With airKAVE, air is pulled into the internal Plascide reactor, creating a thunderstorm of micro-lightning plasma which puts the microscopic particles into an electrified state at room temperature. The micro lightning is able to sanitize air with a speed many times faster than other technologies such as UV, PCO, HEPA, Ozone, and Ionizers. The air neutralization takes place effectively and efficiently in a single stage process within a fraction of a second. The air exiting the airKAVE replaces unpurified air away from users, creating sanitized air.

The Plascide technology was developed by Dr. Herman Tsui, a world-renowned nuclear physicist, who developed a solution in response to the SARS pandemic of the early twentieth century. Plascide technology works by generating plasma, the 4th state of matter. It reduces infection by airborne transmission and kills airborne pathogens on contact. airKAVE's Plascide plasma technology generates micro-lightning bolts inside of the device to sanitize contaminated air around you quickly and effectively as it passes through the device.

"While other products claim to be solutions, in reality they only trap viruses or kill them at a later date. airKAVE kills viruses and bacteria on contact at a rate of over 100 times faster than UV light 'powered' technology," added Lieberman. "airKAVE has truly harnessed the power of lightning in a bottle."

Currently, airKAVE helps protect against the following viruses:

SARS-COV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)

Influenza

Tuberculosis

E.coli

MRSA

The technology used to fuel airKAVE has been a major factor in some of the biggest businesses and institutions in Hong Kong. In 2009, the Hong Kong Air Traffic Control Tower was the first place to offer a Plascide air solution. Additional installments have happened at the Hong Kong Power Company as well as Plascide-specific Railway Stations in Hong Kong.

airKAVE Portable is available exclusively to the U.S. market at www.airKAVE.com and sells for $349 for one device and $599 for a pair (two devices).

About airKAVE

airKAVE's Plascide® plasma is the world's most advanced air purification technology and the only handheld filterless device that destroys viruses and bacteria contaminants in the air within a fraction of a second. Created by Dr. Herman Tsui in response to the SARS epidemic, the patented Plascide technology in airKAVE was originally designed for large scale use such as the Hong Kong International Airport and the MTRC Mass Transit Railway. It now provides on the go consumers with the same technology in the palm of their hands. For more information visit www.airKAVE.com

