Airkit Launches on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Airkit's customers can now benefit from an enhanced integration with Salesforce to increase revenue and operational efficiency

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airkit today announced it has launched on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to design and deploy Salesforce powered customer apps faster than custom code. Salesforce customers can now leverage Airkit's robust app development platform to build fully integrated rich web, chat, messaging and agent applications.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Airkit: Low-code web apps is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000Pu4EcEAJ

Airkit, one of the industry's first low-code platforms purpose built for developing customer applications, allowing technology teams to design, launch and iterate faster without requiring full-stack developers. Whether it's Salesforce or other backend systems, Airkit leverages your existing customer data to drive actionable experiences. Create standalone apps, Lightning Components or embed onto any webpage.

Airkit has made it easier than ever to build experiences that persist across web, chat, email, as well as embedded within the agent's workspace. Customers like MetLife, First Fidelity Bank, Guardian Life, RAC, SkipTheDishes, OpenTable, and many others have been able to leverage Airkit's Salesforce integration to increase revenue and operational efficiency while drastically reducing their development cycles.

Stephen Ehikian , Co-Founder and CEO, Airkit: "Airkit and Salesforce have always collaborated successfully, from selling our former company RelateIQ to Salesforce in 2014, starting Airkit and having Salesforce Ventures as an early investor, and now launching on AppExchange. We will continue to drive the next evolution of technology for the Fortune 1000."

, CIO, First Fidelity Bank "Airkit has transformed how First Fidelity Bank thinks about customer applications. The ease of integration to our data in Salesforce and other backend systems yields better service for our customers. With the rapid deployment capabilities of Airkit, we are able to build, test, and launch in six weeks instead of nine to twelve months." "Airkit is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation by allowing enterprises and rapidly growing businesses to rapidly design and develop bespoke applications across web, chat, sms, voice, and inside Sales & Service Cloud for agents," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Airkit will be demonstrating its enhanced Salesforce integration at Dreamforce, booth 1718. To book a meeting with the Airkit team, click here .

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Airkit

Airkit provides the industry's first Digital Experience Platform to help Fortune 500 and enterprise brands lower cost to serve, drive revenue, and increase CSAT – faster. Easily launch customer-facing experiences that are hyper-personalized, span any channel (text, chat, voice, web, app), and extend any system via APIs. To learn more about Airkit, visit www.airkit.com.

