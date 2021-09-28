AirLabs Announces U.S. Launch of AirBubbl Personal Portable Air Purifier

AirBubbl's patented air flow technology and exceptional clean air delivery rate, coupled with more than 99% removal efficiency, floods the breathing space, effectively creating a "bubble" of clean, breathable air free of dangerous particles and toxic gases, all with a single push of a button. The purifier's lightweight design makes it a breeze to take with you as your day progresses from one location to the next.

The AirBubbl has been tested and verified by the renowned laboratory Institut Pasteur de Lille in France, known for its work with viruses and other pathogens. The testing by the Institut determined that the AirBubbl removes more than 99% of airborne human coronavirus. In addition, the Airbubbl has been independently tested and proven to remove more than 99% of harmful airborne particle and gas pollutants, allergens and pathogens, including:

Toxic gas pollutants ozone (O 3 ), nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and carcinogenic Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

), nitrogen dioxide (NO ) and carcinogenic Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Inhalable particulate matter, PM 2.5 and PM 10 (which includes wildfire smoke, car and truck emissions)

and PM (which includes wildfire smoke, car and truck emissions) Airborne allergens including dust, dander and pollen

Airborne viruses, including airborne human coronavirus



It's a fact that more than 135 Million Americans breathe polluted air each day. But few realize that they are among the four in ten whose air quality is causing them harm on a daily basis. Poor air quality has been linked to everything from heart and lung disease to depression and premature death.

AirLabs' air filtration and air quality monitoring systems are already in use by transport operators, cities, and businesses across the world to mitigate the harmful effects of air pollution. The AirBubbl personal, portable air purifier is the result of AirLabs' in-lab development and real-world testing, pushing the boundaries of technology to achieve personal protection from insidious and rampant pollution in our environment.

"A single AirBubbl produces 10,000 gallons of clean, filtered air per hour, which is world-leading in terms of Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)," said AirLabs' Chief Science Officer Matthew Johnson. "In comparison, humans exhale about 130 gallons of air per hour. Our goal is to flood your space with clean air and reduce your exposure to air pollution and airborne pathogens. When the problem is airborne, you need lots and lots of clean air, both quantity and quality. That's what we do."

"We really wanted to drive home that "you are what you breathe" with the AirBubbl U.S. launch,' said AirLabs Chief Strategy Officer Kathryn Giblin. "With air pollution now cutting more years from people's lives than smoking, war or HIV/Aids, wildfires raging across the west coast impacting the quality of breathable air, and the Delta variant surging, it is more important than ever that there is awareness of the dangers of poor air quality. We are deeply committed to driving awareness of the problem and providing solutions. We believe that now is the right time to bring this product to the U.S. so that people can protect themselves with clean, safe air wherever they breathe."

AirBubbl is available for sale at airbubbl.com . The device retails for $299.

About Airlabs

AirLabs is a leading pioneer in clean air technology. With more than 90% of the world's population exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution, AirLabs' mission is to deliver measuring, monitoring and cleaning solutions that provide valuable insight, enable action and clean polluted air to make it safe for people to breathe. Its international team of atmospheric chemistry scientists, airflow engineers and sensor specialists has developed cutting edge and scientifically proven solutions for use by government, business and individuals to tackle the growing problem of urban air pollution. AirLabs is headquartered in London, has its R&D labs in Copenhagen and its US office is in Whittier, CA.

