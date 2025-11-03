Airlearn puts "KOCK" on NYC Billboard -- It doesn't mean what you think

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlearn, one of the fastest growing language-learning apps globally, has made its latest U.S. push with viral billboards across New York City.

As locals, commuters, and out-of-towners fill the streets in the coming weeks, they'll spot billboards with head-turning words: "kock," which means "chef" in Swedish; "pussi," which means "bag" in Finnish; and "dik," which means "steep" in Turkish.

Airlearn’s Times Square billboard features “kock” — Swedish for “chef” — as part of a citywide campaign sparking curiosity about language. Photo: Airlearn/Pufferfish. Shot Nov. 1, 2025, New York.

Within days of the launch, crowds of people have already paused to snap photos, film viral skits and short videos that spread the messages globally on social media. In addition to street-level placements, the campaign also reached Times Square, where "kock" lit up a digital billboard on Saturday, November 1.

"We believe language and technology bring people closer and deliver a better learning experience," said Gaurav Munjal, Founder and CEO of Airlearn. "Marketing should meet people where they are. Using similar words that carry different meanings across languages creates a shared moment. If the billboard helps you remember a word and use it in conversation, we're happy."

The campaign underscores Airlearn's effort to make language learning sticky without turning it into a chore. Lessons are built for quick sessions with native-style audio, pronunciation feedback, and reviews that turn recognition into use. Since its launch in 2024, Airlearn has been adopted by more than 2 million learners across 150 countries.

Pufferfish, the creator-led studio behind the work, developed billboards with three simple goals: stop people in their tracks, make them laugh, and teach them something new.

About Airlearn

Airlearn is a language learning platform designed to deliver conversation-first education supported by technology. The app combines short lessons, structured practice, and an interactive AI tutor that adapts to learners' responses. With a 4.8-star average rating and 37,000+ reviews across platforms, Airlearn is growing rapidly among U.S. learners and continues to expand globally.

About Pufferfish

Pufferfish is an internet-age content studio that helps brands navigate the attention economy through headline-worthy stunts, viral content, and culture-defining moments.

