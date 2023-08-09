Airless Packaging Market to Reach $8.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the airless packaging market is driven by the growth in awareness regarding the use of sustainable packaging, the introduction of recyclable airless dispensers, and the increase in demand for premium products

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airless Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Bags and Pouches, Bottles and Jars, Tubes, and Others), Material Type (Plastic, Glass, and Others), and End User (Personal Care, Healthcare, Homecare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global Airless Packaging Market generated $4,915.0 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $8,668.7 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth in demand for premium products and launch of innovative designs & offerings and advancements in technology drive the global airless packaging market. However, high cost of manufacturing is restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2020 $ 4,195.0 million Market Size in 2032 $ 8,668.7 million CAGR 4.9 % No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments Covered Packaging Type, Material Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Low wastage and increase in shelf life and quality of packaged products Introduction of recyclable airless dispensers Increase in demand for premium products Opportunities Launch of innovative designs & offerings and advancements in technology Restraints High cost of manufacturing Low level of product differentiation

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global airless packaging market, owing to a downfall in manufacturing activities during the lockdown.

Not only the airless packaging market but also the production of other types of packaging was hampered due to the closure of manufacturing units across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

Although the airless packaging industry faced losses, the rise in demand for sustainable packaging in different developing regions is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The bottles and jars segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on packaging type, the bottles and jars segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global airless packaging market revenue because it serves as an ideal packaging choice for health & beauty products such as creams, lotions, and serums. They offer shelf stability and optimum formula protection, and hence reduce the need for unnecessary chemical preservation. However, the bags & pouches segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. An increase in demand for high-end products in developing countries drives the growth of the airless packaging market.

The plastics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material type, the plastics segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global airless packaging market. Plastic is widely used for airless packaging, as it exhibits multiple benefits such as safety, lightweight, durability, and design freedom. Airless pouch technology and thick cylindrical plastic bottles are used in airless plastic packaging. Plastic systems are tamper-proof and ensure the usage of almost 95% of the product. However, the glass segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. Glass is used for airless packaging, as it offers multiple benefits such as safety, reusability, sterility, aesthetic looks, barrier properties, and others. Moreover, glass is almost 100% recyclable without any loss in purity or quality, and can be recycled within 30 days; hence, serves as an eco-friendly option. Furthermore, it prevents the interaction between product and packaging, as it is nonporous and damp-proof. As glass can be molded into any desired size and shape, it is witnessing increasing popularity in the airless packaging market.

The personal care segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the personal care segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global airless packaging market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Airless packaging is becoming more approachable for the personal care industry. The products that are covered in this industry include toothpaste, perfumes, lipsticks, moisturizers, shampoos, hair colors, and others. Using airless technology, the contents of the personal care product are protected from degradation (mainly oxidation), shelf life is increased, and almost 95% of the content could be utilized. The personal care products are available in airless jars, airless bottles, airless pouches, airless tubes, and others. However, the homecare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. An increase in demand for airless pump dispensing systems in air care, surface care, and insecticides industries drives the demand for airless tube packaging, as these pumps provide protection against bacteria and leakage, and also improve the shelf life of the product.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global airless packaging market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific had the highest airless packaging market share and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to extensive demand in the personal care segment. Asia-Pacific is witnessing a surge in demand for premium cosmetics and skincare products and is expected to increase the demand for airless packaging technology during the forecast period. Airless packaging helps preserve the integrity of high-value products by minimizing oxidation and degradation. The growing e-commerce industry fuels the demand for efficient and secure packaging solutions. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032. Latin America and the Middle East have many developing countries with huge growth potential. The beauty and personal care industry in LAMEA is witnessing significant growth and is expected to boost the airless packaging market. Airless packaging provides better product protection, longer shelf life, and controlled dispensing, making it a preferred choice for cosmetic and skincare products.

Leading Market Players: -

ABC Packaging Ltd.

Albéa

Aptar Group, Inc.

A Packaging Group

Cosme Packaging

HCP Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Lumson SPA

Quadpack Industries

Silgan Dispensing Systems

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global airless packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

