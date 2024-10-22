Airline Hydraulics Announces Expansion Into Georgia and Florida

New Distribution Territory of Omron Automation Technologies: Reaching New Markets and Enhancing Local Stock and Support

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline), a leading distributor of industrial technologies, expands its Omron Automation technology distribution to Georgia and Florida. This establishes Airline as an Omron strategic partner in this territory, offering local industries direct access to expert support, training events, and easy ordering on airlinehyd.com.

"We are excited to add the Omron product line to complement our overall offering from Maine to Florida," says Keith Elphick, Director of Sales at Airline Hydraulics. "Since our 2022 growth into North Carolina and South Carolina, we've been on the ground helping customers with a regional team of application engineers and a dedicated technology showcase, the Tech Traveler. In the Carolinas alone, we've conducted seven training events for over 150 local engineers on industrial robotics, SCCR, and machine safety." Keith adds, "Extending these advantages to Georgia and Florida is the next logical step."

"Omron's innovative product line paired with Airline's practical expertise and e-commerce is a recipe for success." Asad Chinoy, District Sales Manager at Omron Automation, states, "We're thrilled to grow our territory with Airline as a strategic partner."

Airline Hydraulics is rapidly expanding southward and beyond, delivering personalized stock and support across the Eastern US and serving online clients nationwide. For more details and updates, visit Airline's Southern Expansion Page.

About Airline



Airline Hydraulics Corp., founded in 1949, is a leading, 100% employee-owned distributor of industrial technology. With a 3S strategy—specify, stock, support—it offers innovative products, engineered systems, and service solutions in fluid power, automation, and machine safety. Backed by over $37 million in inventory, skilled engineers, and brand partnerships, it addresses industry challenges across sectors like manufacturing, marine and mobile. From Maine to Florida, its team provides hands-on support, with e-commerce available nationwide. Learn more at https://www.airlinehyd.com.

About Omron

Omron Automation has been delivering advanced technologies since 1933. Their innovative products span multiple industries and applications, including automotive manufacturing, packaging, electronics, and food and beverage production. Omron offers industry-leading advanced motion control technologies, including the NX PLC, NX I/O, the SYSMAC unified programming environment, collaborative robotics, advanced sensing technologies, and more. Omron's quality commitment makes them a trusted partner for enhancing business efficiency, productivity, and safety.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lynch

267–541–1808

[email protected]

SOURCE Airline Hydraulics Corporation