Airline Labor Disputes: Does Travel Insurance Cover Strikes?

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though the holiday airline issues are now behind us, travelers may now be affected by upcoming airline labor disputes in 2023. Airlines such as Southwest will be voting on whether or not to hold a strike due to labor contracts not being met. Other carriers like United Airlines and American Airlines are currently experiencing contract negotiations, where there is always a possibility a strike could arise. Yonder Travel Insurance sheds light on how travel insurance applies if these labor strikes cause travel plans to be dismantled.

Are Airline Strikes a Covered Event?

The good news is most travel insurance policies include coverage if an unannounced strike causes havoc to your travel plans. "The key here is that the strike can't be a known or foreseen event for coverage to apply", says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance .

If the unannounced strike causes your flight to be cancelled, your travel insurance policy could reimburse your prepaid trip expenses. If you're already on your trip and your flights are affected, you could be reimbursed for replacement airfare, plus any prepaid costs like hotels or tours you booked for your trip you won't use because of the strike.

If your trip gets delayed, causing you to have to wait for the next flight out, travel insurance could help too. Your policy could reimburse hotel, meal, and local transportation costs during the delay.

Expert Tip on Getting Coverage for Strikes

"Don't wait to purchase travel insurance after booking your trip", warns Boynton. "If you purchase travel insurance after a strike occurs, hoping to be reimbursed for your lost expenses, you'll be out of luck". The friendly humans at Yonder advise purchasing soon after you've made your first deposit or booking. Travel prices are much higher and could continue to rise due to pilot wage increases. It's even more vital to protect your trip investment from unexpected events like airline strikes.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

Contact:

Beckah Morris, Marketing Director

(855-358-6438)

[email protected]

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance