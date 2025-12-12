Airline Veteran Steve Sisneros Joins Paslay Group

Longtime Airline Executive Strengthens Firm's Airport Development and Consulting Teams

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Sisneros C.M, a former airline executive and founder of Las Vegas-based Sisneros Advisors, has joined Paslay Group as an Executive Advisor who will support the Paslay Group's airport clients and stakeholders in delivering successful capital programs, improving stakeholder alignment, and supporting business consulting initiatives.

Sisneros has more than 30 years of aviation leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Airport Affairs for Southwest Airlines, where he built strong, collaborative relationships across the aviation industry and earned a reputation as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of airport development.

"Steve's vision aligns with the vision of Paslay Group, where we believe in the power of people coming together to solve challenging issues," said R. Clay Paslay, the firm's President and CEO. "His background gives him a unique and highly informed perspective, particularly in representing the airline viewpoint through the capital development process — insight that will further strengthen Paslay Group's ability to support our partners."

Sisneros said he has long admired Paslay Group's approach to leading complex development programs and the firm's proprietary Executive Program Management® (EPM) model. EPM provides airport owners with a small team of experienced airport leaders to expand the executive team's capacity to plan, implement, and deliver infrastructure improvements. The firm also provides owners support in optimizing operations and revenue through support for concessions, rental car centers, organizational assessments, and other services.

"I have had long business relationships with Paslay Group executives and team members. Their approach and integrity when working with airports and airline stakeholders made it an easy choice for me to join their team," Sisneros said. "My experience within the aviation industry provides a foundation that now allows me to bring new perspectives and understanding to the firm.

"I look forward to working directly for airport owners to help them achieve their vision by bringing insight and leadership to the capital development process generally and engagement with their airline partners specifically."

Throughout his Southwest Airlines career, Sisneros served in a variety of progressively responsible roles. He earned his undergraduate degree in Aeronautics and Aviation Science from Saint Louis University in Missouri and an MBA with a concentration in International Business from the Chaifetz School of Business at SLU.

Paslay Group is the premier consulting firm providing Executive Program Management® for complex capital development programs and enterprise-level business advisory strategies. Founded in 2006, Paslay Group has delivered EPM and business advisory services for airport projects valued at $24.1 billion, with an additional $16.2 billion in projects currently under development. Visit paslay.com to learn more.

