Airlines for America Statement on House Passage of FAA Reauthorization Bill

"We applaud the House effort to produce an FAA reauthorization bill that provides long-term certainty for the 2.3 million passengers and countless businesses and shippers that rely on access to safe, affordable travel and shipping options every day," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "As the legislative process moves forward, we urge Senators to adopt a long-term bill that continues to hold the line against unneeded tax hikes, while also protecting our customers from ill-advised calls to regulate pricing and services across the industry."

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.3 million passengers and more than 55,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor groups, Congress and the Administration to improve air travel for everyone.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

