Airlines Global Business Report 2024-2030: Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO - A US$1.1 Trillion Market by 2030

The global market for Airlines estimated at US$638.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Passenger Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Freight Airlines segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Market
- Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen
- Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services
- Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO
- Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures
- Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services
- Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market
- Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft
- Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector
- Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic
The report features profiles of 350+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
- EVA Airways Corporation
- Air Astana
- Air New Zealand Ltd.
- Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
- FINNAIR
- Icelandair
- Emirates SkyCargo
- Fly LEVEL SL
- GOL (Gol Transportes Aereos)
- Air Charter Service India Pvt Ltd. (ACS)
- DHL Aviation
- Changi Airport Group (Singapore)
- Coast To Coast Travel Agency
- Hotel Connections
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Airlines: A Prelude
- Passenger Transport Sector
- Cargo Transport
- Industry Structure
- Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview
- Airlines` Revenue Stream
- Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry
- World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight
- Advancements in Air Travel
- Boom in Aviation Biofuels
- Geographic Analysis
- World Airlines Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2023 & 2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, and Japan
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- Airlines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity
- Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2023
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
- Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2023
- Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010-2023
- Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2023
- Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027
- Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures: Global Low Cost Airlines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet (in Years): (2020 & 2030)
- Average Age of Select Airlines Around the World (in Years): 2023
- Global Number of Aircraft Accidents per Million Departures (2010-2023)
- Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights (2010-2023)
- Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
