Airlines Global Business Report 2024-2030: Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO - A US$1.1 Trillion Market by 2030

DUBLIN, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airlines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Airlines estimated at US$638.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Passenger Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Freight Airlines segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Market

Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO

Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures

Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services

Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market

Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft

Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

The report features profiles of 350+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

EVA Airways Corporation

Air Astana

Air New Zealand Ltd.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

FINNAIR

Icelandair

Emirates SkyCargo

Fly LEVEL SL

GOL (Gol Transportes Aereos)

Air Charter Service India Pvt Ltd. (ACS)

DHL Aviation

Changi Airport Group ( Singapore )

) Coast To Coast Travel Agency

Hotel Connections

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Airlines: A Prelude

Passenger Transport Sector

Cargo Transport

Industry Structure

Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview

Airlines` Revenue Stream

Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook

Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry

World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight

Advancements in Air Travel

Boom in Aviation Biofuels

Geographic Analysis

World Airlines Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2023 & 2030: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Europe , Middle East , Africa , Canada , USA , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Airlines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity

Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2023

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2023

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010-2023

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2023

Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures: Global Low Cost Airlines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet (in Years): (2020 & 2030)

Average Age of Select Airlines Around the World (in Years): 2023

Global Number of Aircraft Accidents per Million Departures (2010-2023)

Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights (2010-2023)

Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



