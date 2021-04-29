Airlines, Luxury Cruise Corporation, and Digital Travel Companies Use Bright Pattern Contact Center to Drive Sales During Post-Pandemic Travel Rebound

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , has been deployed by global travel and hospitality companies including two top online travel booking platforms in Asia Pacific and Latin America, as well as airlines, leading hotels, and a luxury cruise line. Bright Pattern contact center software has been chosen by travel and hospitality organizations because of its ease of use, enterprise functionality, scalability, reliability, variety of traditional and digital channels, plug-and-play integrations, and easy deployment and management of virtual or remote agents.

The global travel and hospitality sector was hit hard by COVID-19 and to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on their business, companies were forced to swiftly innovate the way they provide customer experience and conduct business. This included increasing their online presence and adding new channels of communication. Many are predicting a strong rebound for travel and hospitality organizations as they gear up for the upcoming return to travel.

The travel and hospitality industry is now reimagining the customer experience for a post-COVID-19 world. This includes new customer demand for effortless digital customer experiences. Whether customers want to check-in through a mobile app, book travel using a bot-powered Facebook messenger, or receive personalized and proactive travel notifications, the industry is experiencing accelerating innovation.

Bright Pattern Travel and Hospitality Customers Include:

The #1 online travel booking platform in Australia and New Zealand provides persistent webchat that allows customers to leave an online conversation and return when they have time or when it's most convenient. Businesses can offer personalized routing to direct the customer back to the same agent for effortless booking.

Amid the global pandemic, Hurtigruten , a luxury cruise corporation in Europe , saw an increase in customer calls and needed innovative solutions to help assist remote agents. Bots and AI were integrated for agent assistance to provide recommendations from the knowledge base. "The ease of use and flexibility of the Bright Pattern platform greatly helped us shift to a remote workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marc Bainbridge , Head of Operations Support at Hurtigruten.

, a luxury cruise corporation in , saw an increase in customer calls and needed innovative solutions to help assist remote agents. Bots and AI were integrated for agent assistance to provide recommendations from the knowledge base. "The ease of use and flexibility of the Bright Pattern platform greatly helped us shift to a remote workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic," said , Head of Operations Support at Hurtigruten. A major U.S. Airline moved from a multichannel platform to Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Contact Center to break down silos and add additional digital channels. They also use Bright Pattern's AI-Powered Omnichannel Quality Management to monitor 100% of interactions on all channels and troubleshoot remote agent issues.

ViaJemos, a Latin American-based online travel booking platform, supports customers across Latin America and the United States using emerging digital channels to improve on-the-go customer experiences.

and using emerging digital channels to improve on-the-go customer experiences. South America -based airline uses Bright Pattern for AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions that empower remote agents.

"Bright Pattern powers customer service and sales for several innovative travel and hospitality corporations," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Whether these brands are supporting luxury buyers or more cost-conscious buyers, all customers expect the best when it comes to basic customer support or concierge services. Bright Pattern provides innovative, personalized, omnichannel communications these companies need to drive sales with the easiest to use and highest ROI cloud contact center platform."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

