Airlock Digital Announces Independent TEI Study Quantifying Measurable ROI & Security Impact

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlock Digital , a leader in proactive application control and endpoint security, announced the release of The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of Airlock Digital , an independent study commissioned by Airlock Digital and conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study demonstrates a significant 224% return on investment (ROI) and a $3.8 million net present value (NPV) over three years for organizations adopting Airlock Digital's allowlisting approach. These findings underline both the financial and security value of Airlock Digital's solution.

Forrester's TEI methodology evaluates the potential financial impact of technology investments by aggregating insights from customer interviews and modeling a composite organization representative of global organizations. According to the study, Airlock Digital enabled:

224% ROI over three years

over three years $3.8M net present value based on quantified benefits versus costs

based on quantified benefits versus costs >25% reduction in overall risk of security breaches

Zero breaches reported by interviewed organizations after deploying Airlock Digital

by interviewed organizations after deploying Airlock Digital Significant operational efficiencies with reduced administrative overhead

David Cottingham, Co-founder and CEO at Airlock Digital, said: "For modern enterprises, trust cannot be assumed... it must be enforced. Allowlisting and application control give organizations the power to run only what they trust, blocking all malware and ransomware before they can execute. For us, the Forrester Consulting TEI study reinforces the importance of our mission at Airlock Digital, which is to deliver proactive endpoint security that makes application control not just possible, but effortless. It's why we have become synonymous with this critical layer of cyber defense—and why every organization needs it at the core of their security strategy."

As cyberattacks continue to grow in scale and sophistication, more organizations are turning to application control and allowlisting as foundational components of a proactive security strategy. Traditional reactive security tools attempt to detect and block threats after execution attempts are made—often too late to prevent compromise. Allowlisting reverses this paradigm, enforcing a Deny by Default posture that ensures only trusted and approved software is permitted to run. This approach dramatically reduces the attack surface, curbs the spread of malware and ransomware, and helps organizations meet increasingly stringent regulatory and compliance requirements. Airlock Digital's modern, operationally friendly implementation of allowlisting enables security teams to adopt this strategy without the administrative complexity historically associated with legacy tools.

The study highlights that Airlock Digital helps organizations strengthen their security posture, lower ongoing maintenance costs, and improve software inventory management while keeping operational and administrative burden low. The study noted that a single security analyst can effectively manage Airlock Digital policies in much less time than traditional solutions require, contributing to cost savings and improved productivity.

Patrick Dillon, CRO at Airlock Digital said: "The Forrester Consulting TEI study gives security leaders, in our opinion, clear, independent validation of the impact delivered by Airlock Digital. Forrester Consulting calculated the benefits to include a 224% ROI and fast payback — and most importantly — participating organizations reported zero breaches after implementation. Airlock Digital combines simplicity with enterprise-grade scale, enforcing a Deny by Default posture that blocks untrusted code, including malware and ransomware. For organizations ready to move from reactive defenses to proactive prevention, Airlock Digital provides a quantified and operationally efficient path forward — requiring, according to the Forrester Consulting study, only 2.5 hours per week to manage. We'd be glad to walk you through the findings."

Airlock Digital delivers market-leading allowlisting and application control solutions that empower enterprises to enforce a Deny by Default security posture. Trusted globally across industries, Airlock Digital enables organizations to prevent unauthorized code execution, simplify compliance, and strengthen cyber-resilience without sacrificing performance or user productivity. This approach minimizes attack surfaces and helps organizations align their cybersecurity strategies with government frameworks and standards.

