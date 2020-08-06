AirLock389 Introduces Advanced Air Purification Technology

LEWES, Del., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirLock389 Inc. is entering the global air purification market with its patented purification technology backed by over 30 years of research and development for NASA and the U.S. military. Founded and led by Chief Science Officer and CEO Christopher H. Cooper, the company is focused on developing products using its Airlock™ Anti-Pathogen Purification Technology, an air purification media capable of removing airborne pathogens and contaminants, including weapons-grade biological and chemical agents. Airlock's purification media can capture and deactivate pathogens, including viruses, up to the limits of detection (>99.99926% filtration viral efficiency).

The Airlock™ Anti-Pathogen Purification based products are the latest in a long line of Cooper's patented technology. An interdisciplinary physicist by training with over 30 years' experience in commercialization, Cooper has over 40 patents and counting. In 2007, NASA deployed his first-generation water purification system on the International Space Station to remove viruses, bacteria, pharmaceuticals, and other contaminants from its closed loop water system. In 2008, Cooper's technology was featured in the premier NASA publication "Spinoff: 50 Years of NASA-Derived Technologies." That same year, the U.S. military enlisted Cooper to apply his technology to military-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to protect against weaponized chemical and biological agents.

The resulting air purification media, the Airlock™ Anti-Pathogen Purification Component, is the basis for Airlock389's currently technology. Its first commercial application is the Airlock™ AV100 Reusable Mask, engineered to provide long lasting comfort and breathability while protecting users from the COVID-19 causing coronavirus and other airborne pathogens.

The Airlock™ Anti-Pathogen Purification Component's conductive mesocarbon polymer composite material continuously captures and deactivates viruses and other pathogens without the use of chemicals, and may be applied to larger scale air purification systems for buildings, homes, and vehicles.

For Chris, it's all about the science and your safety, "Never in modern history have viruses and other airborne pathogens and contaminants posed such a widespread threat to humanity. Through our technology, Airlock's goal is to provide the public with the highest level of active protection against these contaminants," said Cooper.

Airlock389 is currently seeking regulatory approval around the world for the Airlock™ AV100 Reusable Mask and the AV-100PC Purification Component.

AirLock389, a next generation start-up, was founded by Chief Science Officer and CEO Christopher H. Cooper, a multi-disciplinary scientist who has enlisted a diverse team dedicated to bringing science-based solutions to everyone. Centered on safe, effective, and affordable air purification products, Airlock389 invites you to join us weekly to witness our first product being produced, the quality control process in action, and once fully certified making the AV-100 and AV-100PC available for use. Follow our journey online at www.airlock389.com .

