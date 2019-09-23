AirMap Acquires Hangar Technology, Expanding its Capabilities and Technology Offerings to Serve Developers and Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirMap, the leading global airspace intelligence platform for the drone economy, today announced that it has acquired Hangar Technology, a leading drone workflow automation platform for enterprises. The acquisition continues AirMap's strategy of extending open, connected, and automated airspace management solutions to the entire drone economy and expands Hangar's reach to new international markets and industry applications.

AirMap is an industry leader in enabling compliant drone operations at scale through automation, inserting digital technologies into traditional traffic management systems so that drone operators can integrate their operations safely and efficiently into low-altitude airspace. In acquiring Hangar, AirMap augments its offering for enterprises, who are faced with mounting complexities to ensure the safety, efficiency, and scalability of their advanced drone operations.

Founded in 2015, Hangar Technology automates drone workflows for enterprises. Its products include JobSight, a construction-focused application that automates orthomosaics, panoramas, and other imaging, and TowerSight, a digital workflow application for automated tower inspections.

Using the world's most sophisticated autonomous flight and mission execution engine, Hangar software precision-scans every inch of an asset. The Hangar platform then automatically ingests, processes, and analyzes drone data to create an accurate digital reconstruction and produce detailed component analysis.

AirMap will extend Hangar's best-in-class workflow automation, high-precision flight planning and image processing capabilities to its international ecosystem of developers and enterprises, who can expect enhancements to AirMap's platform of APIs and SDKs in the coming months.

"Hangar first joined the AirMap community as a developer of breakthrough automation technologies for enterprises," said Ben Marcus, AirMap Chairman and co-founder. "We're excited to bring this engineering talent in-house to make this technology available to our entire developer community."

"We've worked closely with major players across construction and cell towers to streamline and automate every part of their UAS inspection workflow," said Scott Lumish, CEO of Hangar. "We're eager to combine forces with AirMap to enhance these offerings with AirMap's airspace management capabilities for enterprises worldwide."

Hangar Technology is a subsidiary of AirMap and retains its headquarters and team in Austin, Texas. Hangar Technology will make presentations at the DJI AirWorks 2019 conference in Los Angeles on September 24-26, 2019.

