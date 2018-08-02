AirMap UTM Services Now Available for QGroundControl The pre-integration of AirMap Platform SDK in QGroundControl extends industry-leading UTM services to developers and OEMs for safe and scalable drone operations

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERDRONE -- AirMap, the leading global airspace management platform for drones, today released the integration of the AirMap Platform SDK into QGroundControl, the de-facto standard open source ground control station for drones, in contribution to the Dronecode project by the Linux Foundation.

With the AirMap Platform SDK pre-integrated into QGroundControl, developers can readily access and consume mission-critical UAS Traffic Management (UTM) services, including advisories, pilot authentication, flight planning, compliance briefings, real-time traffic alerts and an alpha release of airspace maps efficiently and securely, with very little development work required. With AirMap UTM services, connected drones can share live flight positions to the AirMap platform for real-time feedback about the airspace environment for enhanced situational awareness.

The AirMap Platform SDK is an open source C++ cross-platform SDK that supports a variety of platforms including iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows, and Linux. The AirMap Platform SDK is also compatible with the PX4 and MAVLink, the industry's open source protocol for communicating with small UAS.

"The goal of the Dronecode project is to deliver a complete end-to-end open source solution that is well-integrated, well-tested, and industry-trusted for the Drone industry," said Chris Anderson, chairman of the Dronecode project by the Linux Foundation. "AirMap's Dronecode project-compatible SDK provides the Dronecode community through QGroundControl with industry-leading UTM services."

Oklahoma State University's Unmanned Systems Research Institute recently adopted the open source AirMap Platform SDK in their ground control station to access UTM services in support of operations for Choctaw Nation's UAS Integration Pilot Program.

In initial operations, drones fly beyond visual line-of-sight to herd and trap feral hogs, which can destroy farm crops and pollute water sources. Embedded AirMap UTM Platform services support the operations with in-flight and pre-flight geo-awareness of airspace advisories and weather conditions; flight planning and compliance briefings to identify low-risk flight paths; and safety measures for traffic deconfliction from other manned and unmanned aircraft.

"Having QGroundControl pre-integrated with AirMap's Platform SDK allows us to enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations with core UTM capabilities," said Dr. Jamey Jacob, Director of Unmanned Systems Research Institute. "Open source code is important to efficient, secure, and transparent development, and the Dronecode project makes it easy to build and scale our drone program."

The AirMap developer platform is used by over 1,000 drone makers and software developers to help commercial drone operations get off the ground more safely, efficiently, and compliantly. Open, SDKs make it easy for software developers to integrate airspace intelligence services and safety capabilities into their applications. With the release of the AirMap Platform SDK integration into QGroundControl, AirMap demonstrates its commitment to working with other industry partners towards progressing open standards for UTM.

The AirMap Platform SDK is now available under the Apache 2.0 license for use within the QGroundControl project integrated with the AirMap Platform SDK at www.airmap.com/interdrone/qgc. The AirMap Platform SDK is also available on GitHub at www.airmap.com/interdrone/sdk. For a demonstration of QGC integrated with AirMap services, visit the Dronecode booth (#822) at InterDrone.

About AirMap AirMap is the world's leading airspace management platform for drones. Millions of drones, hundreds of industry developers, and hundreds of airspace managers and stakeholders rely on AirMap's airspace intelligence and services to fly safely and communicate with others in low-altitude airspace. AirMap connects the majority of the world's drones to airspace authorities through integrations with major drone manufacturers such as DJI, Intel, senseFly, Matternet, 3DR, DroneDeploy, and more. Deployed in Japan, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and the United States, AirMap leads the industry in delivering technology solutions for Unmanned aerial system (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) and U-space to enable safe and responsible drone operations at scale.

