AirMD, Evora Global, Exubrancy, and Sunview Integrated Solutions Join Inaugural Class of Fitwel's Partner Program

The New Program is Designed to Support Use of Fitwel at Scale and Advance Health and Wellbeing in the Built Environment

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AirMD, Evora Global, Exubrancy, and Sunview Integrated Solutions all announced their membership to the inaugural class of Fitwel's Partner program. Designed to provide an opportunity for organizations to align with and support the tremendous growth of Fitwel, the new program empowers organizations to further promote health and wellbeing across their industries.

AirMD is an environmental consulting company which specializes in indoor air quality and building assessments for improved healthy indoors environments. Their services include chemical testing, water quality assessment, catastrophe response, in addition to dozens of other services that assess environmental health for buildings and cities.

Exubrancy is a wellness leader that powers wellness programming for forward-thinking workplaces around the world. In partnership with organizational and business leaders, Exubrancy customizes programs engineered to boost employee health and happiness, including elements ranging from group fitness classes to mindfulness training, massage therapy, health education, space design, and more.

"Exubrancy is proud to partner with Fitwel. In past years, the need for evidence-based strategies to support the wellbeing of building occupants has skyrocketed," said Liz Wilkes, CEO of Exubrancy. "Together with Fitwel, Exubrancy strives to provide innovative and holistic wellness programming, activating spaces where people can thrive."

Leading sustainability and ESG consultancy, Evora Global , provides software and expertise on strategy, data management, and reporting for the real asset industry to optimize investment and finance strategy and reduce climate risk.

"We have worked with Fitwel for many years now, and we are delighted to be formalizing this relationship now," said Philippa Gill, Executive Director of Evora Global. "Fitwel's approach to data and evidence-based strategies aligns well with Evora's approach to impact through information and we look forward to the next stage in our impact-driven evolution together."

Positioned to be a key contributor to the process of making as many indoor public building spaces as safe and healthy as possible, Sunview Integrated Solutions' entire air purification product line eradicates COVID-19 and other dangerous airborne pathogens, including ever-evolving variants, as well as harmful particulates, noxious fumes, and dangerous ozone levels.

"Sunview Integrated Solutions became a Fitwel Partner in part to support Fitwel's commitment to setting industry best practices for mitigating viral transmission within buildings and safeguarding occupant health and wellness," said Roy Stanley, CEO of Sunview Integrated Solutions. "The team is proud to stand with other Fitwel Partners to promote healthy buildings and support the healthy building movement, specifically through our high-quality air purification products and service offerings."

The Fitwel Partner program is a trademarked program for companies seeking to promote aligned products and demonstrate support for Fitwel's mission. Partner companies have access to complementary Fitwel resources, marketing and training resources, and discounted Ambassador training. Fitwel is proud to add four new members to the inaugural class of Partners which include global sustainability consulting firm LORD Green Strategies, global climate innovator TRANE, ESG strategy and implementation advisory firm HXE Partners, and building performance and solar panel expert Southern Energy Management.

"We are currently seeing an increased demand for Fitwel and healthy building certification, and significantly, an emphasis on prioritizing occupants' health and wellbeing," says Joanna Frank CEO and President of the Center for Active Design (CfAD), official operator of Fitwel. "Our new Fitwel Provider and Fitwel Partner programs will help these forward-thinking companies leverage their own expertise to further implement Fitwel and guide others' use of the certification, as they raise awareness of the evidence-based healthy building strategies that ensure increased occupant and tenant satisfaction."

In its commitment to meet market demand and better serve partners, Fitwel recently launched the Fitwel-GRESB Crosswalk , a tool which cross-identifies Fitwel strategies with industry-leading ESG framework GRESB Real Estate Assessment, as well as the newly published Guide to Measuring "S" , a resource that outlines 5 key areas and metrics for quantifying the S in ESG reporting. This work is bolstered by CfAD's recent announcement of a $3.5 Million capital raise for Adai Inc ., an affiliate of the Center for Active Design (CfAD). These accomplishments will further advance market transformation for the healthy building movement and provide globally standardized science-backed strategies for the industry.

About AirMD Inc.

AirMD is a national science and engineering consulting company specializing in diagnostic building assessments relating to indoor environments and indoor air quality. AirMD is based in Boca Raton, FL and currently services all of Florida and other states nationally.

About Evora Global

Evora Global works with clients to improve their sustainability and reduce their climate risk. Its clients include many of the biggest names in global real estate, including Invesco Real Estate, Hines and M&G. The company provides consultancy services and has developed its own software, SIERA, which enables its clients to make investment decisions regarding climate change and sustainability. Founded in 2011 by Chris Bennett, Ed Gabbitas and Paul Sutcliffe, the company now has over 200 staff. In October 2022, EVORA closed its first ever round of investment in a funding round led by Bridges Fund Management, a specialist sustainable and impact investor; the investment includes support from MSCI and Farview Equity.

About Exubrancy

Exubrancy is a full-service corporate wellness provider powering wellness for forward-thinking organizations around the world. The group serves as a strategic business partner to CEOs, Heads of Talent, Workplace Services teams, and HR Leadership to design, staff, and manage wellness spaces and programs.

About Sunview Integrated Solutions

Sunview Integrated Solutions plasma Ionization-based air purification systems eliminate an array of airborne pathogens and other harmful particle pollution from indoor air. These include: COVID-19, e-Coli, MRSA, Norovirus, H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu), as well as malodorous gases and TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds), including PM2.5, ozone and formaldehyde.

About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design (CfAD), a global not-for-profit organization, maintains the Fitwel standard and conducts objective third-party assessments that lead to certified projects. CfAD's new business unit, Adai (pronounced "a-DAY"), is charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market, administering the program while providing best-in-class customer service and technical support. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org .

