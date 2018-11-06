AirMedia Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq of Extension to Comply with Minimum Bid Price Requirements and Approval of Transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirMedia" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AMCN), a leading operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China targeting mid-to-high-end consumers as well as a first-mover in the travel Wi-Fi market, today announced that Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until May 6, 2019 (the "Second Compliance Period") for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Capital Market") with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company's written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the Second Compliance Period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. Furthermore, the Staff approved the Company's application to list its American Depositary Shares on the Capital Market. The Company's securities will be transferred to Capital Market at the opening of business on November 7, 2018.

About AirMedia Group Inc.

Incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AirMedia Group Inc. (AMCN) is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China targeting mid-to-high-end consumers as well as a first-mover in the travel Wi-Fi market. AirMedia sells advertisements on the routes operated by several Chinese airlines and at Sinopec's service stations in China. AirMedia also has concession rights to operate the Wi-Fi systems on trains administered by eight railway administrative bureaus in China as well as on many long-haul buses in China. For more information, please visit http://www.airmedia.net.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company's business strategies and initiatives as well as the Company's business plans; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; expected changes in the Company's revenue and certain cost or expense items; trends and competition in China; general economic and business conditions in China; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

