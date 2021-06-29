Airmeet Fuels the Remote Revolution at Global Remote Day

SAN MATEO, Calif, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmeet, the modern and immersive virtual events platform, announced the success of its Global Remote Day, the world's largest remote work conference. Over 800 professionals from more than 35 countries attended the full day of interactive live-streamed sessions. Over 40 speakers, including global remote leaders, HR executives and entrepreneurs across a range of industries, Fortune 500 companies and innovative organizations, shared insights on how remote work is redefining employee expectations, communication, and problem-solving in the modern era.

"We planned Global Remote Day for anyone who is looking to successfully implement a flexible model for their workforce, and continue engaging with the world bigger and better," said Lalit Mangal, co-founder, Airmeet. "We had an amazing set of speakers who were kind enough to share their knowledge and the experiments they are doing to build a hybrid world."

"The future of work is definitely going to be hybrid. People expect flexibility," said Atma Godara, Production HR Generalist, Netflix. "With the right choice of platform, hybrid is the way to go. People want to attend events and share knowledge right from where they are."

Amanda Marochko, Head of Strategic Partnerships/Product Manager at Buffer added: "As a speaker, it was easy for me to access Airmeet and get backstage in no time. The interaction with the audience was great."

Learn more about Global Remote Day here: theremoteworksummit.com . To discover how Airmeet can help enable your organization to join the remote revolution, visit airmeet.com .

About Airmeet:



Airmeet is an all-in-one virtual events platform for event organizers, marketers, community builders, and enterprises that is suitable for a variety of event formats, across industries and scalable for all organization sizes. Founded in 2019 by IIT alumni & ex-CommonFloor executives Lalit Mangal, Manoj Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Jasti, Airmeet's scalable platform supports a variety of event formats including fairs, expos, meetups, workshops, summits, town halls.

Airmeet is currently a 300+ person remote-first team based out of six countries. Airmeet has raised $15M+ in venture capital from Sequoia Capital India, Accel India, Redpoint Ventures US, Venture Highway, Global Founders Capital and some marquee angels.

To learn more about Airmeet, please visit: www.airmeet.com

