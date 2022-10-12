Airmeet Launches "Event Experience Cloud" to Revolutionize and Humanize the Ways People Join Together

The "Event Experience Cloud" (EXC) unveils four innovative products to create event experiences that connect people and grow revenue

Only platform to offer unlimited event hosting of any size, purpose-built around attendees for powerful connection and engagement

Current customers see as much as 2x event attendance rate and 600% increase in sales conversions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmeet , the number one virtual and hybrid event platform, today released their new Event Experience Cloud (EXC). The EXC includes four all-new products — AirStudio, AX360, AirControl, and AirIntel — a much-needed solution for the stagnant event landscape. Each product is designed to help B2B marketers, Event Marketing leaders, and HR leaders, host the kind of event experiences everyone deserves.

Airmeet

The EXC reimagines the virtual and hybrid event experience, reduces friction for attendees, and increases opportunities for event organizers. Airmeet's Event-Led Growth philosophy offers event organizers the option to host unlimited events of any size and pay only for what actually matters — the number of people who attend.

The four new products are intentionally positioned to curate event experiences across the customer journey that drive engagement, increase brand reach, grow revenue, and increase customer loyalty.

"With Airmeet, we're able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that's helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions," said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse, one of Airmeet's longest customers and Event-led Growth pioneers. "Crafting memorable customer experiences is everything at Agorapulse."

Expectations around the virtual event industry have changed. According to Forrester research, 82% of event leaders plan to host more or the same number of events as last year (Source: Forrester Consulting on behalf of Airmeet, August 2022) and 92% of B2B buyers prefer virtual sales interactions (Source: Bain and Company).

The global pandemic accelerated the necessity to transform how businesses both connect with customers in a more "human way" and still impact key business objectives. It is why Airmeet is the only platform to offer unlimited event hosting of any size – solidifying the importance of an attendee-first, purpose-built mission.

"Our purpose-built philosophy shows in every facet of the new Event Experience Cloud. We know hybrid selling and remote work are our world's 'new normal.' Our customers' have told us they crave personalized, human experiences, exactly what EXC delivers. Brands that use Airmeet will win now and in the future," said Lalit Mangal, CEO of Airmeet.

AirStudio

AirStudio is like a personal in-house studio. Organizers can leverage it to create one-of-a-kind experiences using customizable landing pages, beautiful event stages, and personalized messaging that differentiate their brand, and resonate with audiences.

AX360

AX360 replaces stagnant and boring events with more options and reasons to engage. These attendee-centric experiences increase connection with other attendees, organizers, and speakers, and grows trust and lifetime value in the process. It includes more than twenty engagement features for seamless connection.

AirControl

AirControl is a collection of tools for seamless event management no matter the size or format. The powerful master dashboard frees teams up to focus on event design and collaboration, and unifies event workflows across multiple events into a single platform. Making it super easy to create an event in minutes not hours.

AirIntel

AirIntel provides a complete picture of every event and how they affect pipeline, reach, and loyalty. B2B brands can deep dive into what worked, what didn't, and tailor future events based on attendees' past in-event intent behavior. It provides actionable first-party data and attendee insights to revenue teams.

For Additional information, please visit: www.airmeet.com .

ABOUT AIRMEET

Airmeet is the world's first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500 organizations use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet's platform supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Founded in 2019, by IIT alumni and ex-Common Floor executives Lalit Mangal, Manoj Kumar Singh, and Vinay Kumar Jasti. Airmeet is a 290 person remote-first team based out of six countries and has raised a total of USD $50 million in venture capital.

