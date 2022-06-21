Airmeet Names Former Microsoft Cloud Sales Executive Mike Pych SVP of Global Sales

Industry Leader to Drive Sales Growth for Virtual and Hybrid Platform Leader

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmeet , a leading virtual and hybrid events platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Pych as the company's first Senior Vice President of Global Sales. The appointment comes after a 291% YoY revenue growth increase in 2021 and is core to Airmeet's strategy to scale the business globally.

Mike Pych

Pych will lead Airmeet's global sales team and work to advance the event-led growth movement across B2B events. He joins the company after more than USD $1BN in career sales and experience as a key player in several major successes; Dell Technologies, Altiris, Softricity, Microsoft Cloud, Medallia and SaltStack.

With more than 20 years of sales growth and leadership, Pych will help to expand Airmeet's customer base across key markets and lead all aspects of Airmeet's global enterprise sales strategy to fuel the company's growing revenue.

"We are excited to welcome Mike Pych as Senior VP of Global Sales to Airmeet," says Lalit Mangal, CEO and Co-Founder of Airmeet. "He is an outstanding addition, as he brings a deep blend of sales leadership and channel expansion to the team and as we continue to expand our customer base across the global enterprise sector, Mike's invaluable skill set will play a key role in cultivating new partnerships."

"Airmeet is an innovator within the B2B events category that has captured an impressive portion of the market in a short period of time," said Mike Pych. "It's exciting to join a fast-growing team and I look forward to helping cement Airmeet's market leadership across the global marketplace. Events are an excellent channel to help sellers and marketers engage buyers and customers to further the relationship building."

For additional information, please visit: www.airmeet.com .

ABOUT AIRMEET

Airmeet is a leading virtual and hybrid event platform built to engage audiences from anywhere. More than 6,500 organizations use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Founded in 2019 by IIT alumni & ex-Common Floor executives Lalit Mangal, Manoj Kumar Singh, and Vinay Kumar Jasti, Airmeet's platform supports various event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more.

Airmeet is a 290 person remote-first team based out of six countries and has raised a total of USD $50 million in venture capital from Sequoia Capital India, Accel India, Redpoint Ventures US, Venture Highway, Global Founders Capital, Prosus Ventures, Sistema Asia Fund, RingCentral Ventures, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, DG Daiwa Ventures and Nexxus Global.

SOURCE Airmeet