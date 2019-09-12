AirNet Announces Change to Board of Directors

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, today announced in grief that the Company's independent director Mr. Shichong Shan, 89, had passed away recently. Mr. Shan had served as an independent director on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") since July 2007, and as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board. Mr. Wen Dong, one of the Company's independent directors, was elected to sit on the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Presently, AirNet's Board of Directors comprises six members including four independent directors, who are Messrs. Conor Chia-hung Yang, Hua Zhuo, Songzuo Xiang and Dong Wen, and two non-independent directors, who are Messrs. Herman Man Guo and Qing Xu. Each of its Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Compliance Committee is composed of three independent directors.

Herman Man Guo, AirNet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to Mr. Shan's family. Further, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions of Mr. Shan in his tenure as the Company's director."

