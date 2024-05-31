AirNet Announces Purchase of Cryptocurrency Mining Machines

BEIJING, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), today announced that the Company entered into a sales and purchase agreement with an unaffiliated third party for the purchase of 6,218 units of Bitcoin Miner S21 on May 30, 2024. The aggregate purchase price for these miners is approximately RMB177.2 million.

In view of the broad prospects of the global cryptocurrency field, especially the bull market performance of the Bitcoin market, the Company plans to invest in encrypted assets to lay out in advance in order to capture the market opportunities. The transaction is subject to the completion of the requisite corporate and other approvals and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be consummated in a timely manner, or at all. To the extent that the transaction is consummated, there is no guarantee when these miners will be in operation to generate economic returns, or at all. The shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this announcement.

