Airo Brands Partners with The Flowery, Bringing their Award-Winning Products to the Florida Medical Cannabis Market

Airo Brands launches their proprietary cannabis products into Florida with new partner, The Flowery - Airo's sixth new market in as many months.

HOMESTEAD, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRO BRANDS, Inc. ("Airo"), a U.S. multi-state CPG company focused on proprietary cannabis products, has partnered with The Flowery , a licensed, vertically integrated cannabis company in Florida's medical cannabis market.

The Flowery will manufacture Airo's proprietary vape products in their state-of-the-art facility, and beginning May 17, 2024, will sell Airo products throughout seven of their store locations and via home delivery. This will include selections from Airo's Artisan Series, Strain Series, and four Live Resin products. Featured strains will include Black Mamba, Motorbreath, and Northern Lights. The Flowery will also sell the AiroPro and AiroSport batteries, and an assortment of Airo branded merchandise.

Airo is a leading U.S. cannabis brand, available across 22 States, Puerto Rico, and soon Europe. In Florida, Airo offerings will include the premium AiroPro and AiroSport vaporizer battery technologies, along with three of their five 'Series' of AiroPod oil formulations (Artisan, Strain, and Live Resin). Airo has emerged as a top-selling vape brand in many of its markets.

Founded in December 2020, The Flowery is a vertically integrated, licensed medical cannabis company in Florida. A quality producer with a state-of-the-art facility, The Flowery has seven stores and home delivery across the state.

"Partnering with The Flowery was a natural fit for our premium brand. They know the Florida market, and we share similar values when it comes to high quality products and offering a superior consumer experience. We are so proud of our Airo team for leading the way into our 23rd US market," said Airo CEO Richard Yost.

"We're excited to bring Airo to Florida medical patients. Their unique vape hardware offers a great solution for the inhalation of different cannabis oil consistencies, providing an elevated experience. The Flowery is committed to continue innovating in every single category and consumer experience across the value chain," Elad Kohen, CEO of The Flowery.

Airo's Artisan Series, Strain Series, and four Live Resin products will be sold in The Flowery locations in Miami, Inverness, Clearwater, Jacksonville, Ocala, Port Orange, and Tallahassee as well as via their statewide home delivery service.

About Airo

Founded in 2017, Airo is an industry-leading cannabis brand with a mission to deliver a superior consumption experience through cutting-edge technologies and the highest quality materials. As of May 2024, Airo products can be found in over 1,700 licensed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries across 22 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Renowned for its award-winning vapor products, Airo has emerged as a top-selling brand in multiple U.S. states. Expanding upon its innovative offerings, Airo recently introduced Oria, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles. For more information, please visit www.airobrands.com .

About The Flowery:

The Flowery is the premier destination for top-quality medical cannabis in Florida. As a licensed, privately owned, Florida-born and raised Medical Marijuana Treatment Center, they boast 7+ physical dispensaries and statewide delivery services. They have a singular focus of dedicating themselves to cultivating the finest flower in the industry. Their brand-new, state-of-the-art indoor facility spans over 100,000 square feet, providing optimal conditions for plants to thrive. From specialized cultivation spaces for flower curing and extraction, to meticulously planned processing areas and delivery logistics, every aspect is designed to ensure a superior consumer experience. As part of their efforts to solely produce top-quality products, The Flowery prides itself on exclusively partnering with brands that align with their values and highest quality standards, which continues to result in a curated selection of sought-after strains and products for the Florida market. Their offerings include a diverse range of products beyond flower, such as edibles, concentrates, topicals, and tinctures. www.theflowery.co

SOURCE Airo Brands