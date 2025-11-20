AIROS Medical Launches Custom Travel Case for Lymphedema Compression Therapy Devices

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIROS® Medical., Inc., a leading medical technology manufacturer and designer specializing in compression therapy devices that treat lymphedema and venous disorders, today announced the release of the AIROS Medical Travel Case. The case will allow patients to safely and conveniently transport their AIROS compression therapy devices wherever life takes them.

AIROS Medical Travel Case

The AIROS Medical Travel Case was developed to help patients maintain their compression therapy routines while traveling. Designed to fit the AIROS compression pump and smaller garments, the case provides protection and organization on the go to ensure that patients never miss a session, even when away from home.

"Our team at AIROS Medical prides itself on designing products that are easy for patients to use, and on listening to patients' and clinicians' collective feedback. These two themes are evident in the release of this new travel case," said Darren M. Behuniak, Chief Operating Officer of AIROS Medical. "We developed the case in response to patient demand, as many people who use our device are active, independent, and travel often. We are thrilled to offer a custom solution for our patients that provides a convenient, protective way to bring their compression therapy with them, whether it's across town, across the country, or overseas."

Purpose-built for air travel, the AIROS Medical Travel Case features a handle and strap, durable shell, and padded interior to safeguard against movement during transit. The case's compact, lightweight design fits easily under airplane seats or in overhead bins. The case also supports Transportation Security Administration (TSA) guidelines for medical device transport, allowing patients to travel confidently knowing their equipment remains safe and secure.

The AIROS Medical Travel Case can be purchased for $74.99 at https://shop.airosmedical.com/.

About AIROS Medical, Inc.

AIROS® Medical, Inc. is a medical technology manufacturer and designer specializing in compression therapy. The company's team of engineers, regulatory experts, and clinical partners create medical devices that improve quality of life for patients battling lymphatic and venous disorders. The company's product line includes various pneumatic compression devices and associated compression garments that treat pain and swelling in the upper extremities, lower extremities, pelvic area, abdomen, and chest. AIROS Medical was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

